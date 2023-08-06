Gemini Weekly Horoscope, August 7 - August 13, 2023

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

This week seems like a good week to pick on a new activity you wanted to do for a long time. Physical and mental health are in alignment. However, avoid overstimulation from electronic devices and spend more time outdoors to stay connected to nature for better life quality.

Gemini Weekly Love Horoscope

The heart, this week may bring some inconvenience in the form of unresolved issues leading to emotional depth or damage. But it will be for your personal growth. Single Geminis might find it difficult to be attracted to someone new, but take time to work on yourself. Try not to force yourself into anything new.

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Gemini, your professional life may experience some challenges this week. Keep a positive attitude and remain open to feedback. Hurdles may lead to low morale but remember to stay focused on your goals and avoid distractions to maintain productivity.

Gemini Weekly Business Horoscope

This week may bring new opportunities but also require careful planning and analysis. Trust your instincts and seek advice from mentors before making significant business decisions. Networking and partnerships could lead to lucrative collaborations.

Overall, this week advises Gemini individuals to prioritize their health, embrace open communication in relationships, stay focused on career goals, and carefully assess business prospects. By maintaining a balanced approach, you can navigate through potential challenges and make the most of favorable opportunities.