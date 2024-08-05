Leo Weekly Horoscope August 05 - August 11, 2024

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

In terms of health, you are in for a fantastic week right now. A vacation to a yoga retreat can help you purify your mind and body while also providing a much-needed respite. This week, you'll be full of energy, so use it to strengthen your physique.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

You and your family might consider taking a road trip at the end of this week. Plus, married couples on the verge of divorce can settle their differences and choose to live peacefully in the future. Now is a wonderful moment to heal broken relationships.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

Business seemed to be going well this week, and you may choose to spend your money on a beauty treatment or a dental implant. Homemakers may also find a way to start working from home, and those who have lately launched a new business or job will reap significant profits.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

The week appears to be modest in terms of professional development. The first half of the week may be perplexing, but the second half will inspire you to accept responsibility for your actions and resolve a difficult problem at work.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.