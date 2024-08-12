Leo Weekly Horoscope August 12 - August 18, 2024

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

Excessive eating may cause stomach troubles this week, so Leos must set aside time for exercise, such as an hour of brisk walking. Children suffering from long-term diseases may find considerable improvements in their health in the coming days.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

This week, allow your new companion to explore your hobbies and interests, and vice versa. Some of you may notice an increase in romantic desire and consider marrying your long-term companion.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

New business opportunities may come at any time, and you will most likely be well-positioned to capitalize on them. Keep an eye out for any beneficial vehicle deals that may occur this week and try to profit from what could be a brief window of opportunity for you.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

You might have a productive week at work. Traveling abroad can be quite advantageous for those who work in the private sector. Making new contacts will help you advance your career in ways you may not realize right now. Furthermore, graduates would excel in their first positions as professionals.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.