Leo Weekly Horoscope, August 21 - August 27, 2023

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

This week, Leo, it's crucial to strike a balance between your high energy levels and the need for relaxation. While you might be eager to tackle numerous tasks, make sure not to overexert yourself. Engage in physical activities that you enjoy, as they will not only keep you fit but also boost your mood. Adequate sleep and a healthy diet will contribute to your overall well-being.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

In matters of the heart, this week urges you to communicate your actual self to your significant others. Share your dreams, desires, and concerns openly and encourage your partner to do the same. If single, you might find yourself drawn to someone with a strong personality. Be open to new connections and let your charisma shine.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

This week, your professional life takes center stage. Your leadership skills and determination will be noticeable to colleagues and superiors alike. You might find yourself at the helm of important projects or leading a team to success. Trust your instincts and take calculated risks when necessary. Keep an eye out for opportunities to expand your skill set or take on additional responsibilities.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

Entrepreneurial Leos will find this week favorable for business growth and expansion. Your creative ideas and innovative thinking could lead to exciting breakthroughs. Networking and forging new partnerships will be beneficial, as you may come across individuals who share your vision and can contribute to your business goals. Remember to balance your ambitious pursuits with practicality and careful planning.