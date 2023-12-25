Leo Weekly Horoscope, December 25 – December 31, 2023

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

The practice of yoga and flexibility postures, which may assist you in maintaining a decent level of strength and agility in your body, may be one way to stay healthy. Increasing the speed at which you walk may make it possible for you to observe good gains in your overall level of fitness. This is the case because brisk walking is a form of regular exercise.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

To make your affair more alluring and sensual, you will need to make some adjustments to the way it is now designed. It will be very important for you to carry out this action. The reason for this is that you have the impression that your partner or spouse is losing interest in the pattern of connection that you are currently experiencing. For the reason that you are experiencing some of these feelings, this is the cause for this. The implication of this is that you will need to adjust your plans accordingly.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

It is the most prudent course of action to either refrain from engaging in any kind of office politics or to refrain from having any kind of conversation. Taking this course of action is the most reasonable option. Taking responsibility for your job and staying within your own business is your responsibility. It is your job to manage this.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

You could be rewarded with a good amount of money for your efforts when you go through the method of making banking transactions. There's a chance that if you've previously applied for a loan, your application will be approved this week. If your application has already been submitted, then this is the situation. Among these options is investing in the stock market, which carries the possibility of yielding a sizable profit.