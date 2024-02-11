Leo Weekly Horoscope, February 12 – February 18, 2024

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

While major medical drama happily takes a vacation this week, Leos, a heads-up is necessary for minor eye and ear infections. These could be making the rounds, especially among the little ones, so keep a watchful eye. Viral fevers might also be a temporary nuisance for children. The good news? You hold the reins! Prioritize healthy habits and a balanced diet and keep those tempting vice sticks like cigarettes and booze at arm's length. Pregnant Leos, remember, even adventures need a sprinkle of caution – maybe skip that bungee jump on your tropical getaway. By steering clear of unnecessary risks and prioritizing well-being, you'll ensure this week is a breeze of good health for you and your loved ones. Remember, prevention is the ultimate superpower.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

Love whispers sweet nothings in Leo's ear this week, especially in the first half. If Cupid's arrow hasn't struck yet, shoot your shot at that special someone – the stars are aligning for a positive response! Existing relationships bask in romantic warmth. Fan the flames by keeping your partner happy and being your most charming self. A little romance goes a long way in strengthening your bond. For some female Leos, this week could hold the magic of conception. Unmarried Leos, this is a reminder to keep things lighthearted and avoid getting carried away in the throes of passion. Remember, love can bloom beautifully without rushing into commitments. So, let the stars guide you, Leos, to savor this week's romantic bounty.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Leos, your roar is heard loud and clear in the professional jungle this week! The planets have aligned for serious career moves. Whether it's eyeing that coveted leadership role or diving headfirst into challenging new projects, your ambition and talent will be undeniable. Your natural charisma and communication skills will charm even the toughest clients, while your unwavering commitment will make you a rockstar in the eyes of your boss. Promotions and recognition are definitely in the air, so keep shining! But remember, with great power comes great responsibility. If you're already at the top, remember to lift others along the way. A strong team is the key to lasting success, Leos. So, lead with vision, inspire with passion, and watch your professional kingdom flourish.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

This week, Leos, strikes a balance between health and wealth. Prioritize well-being, but don't forget to celebrate past financial wins. That old investment you almost forgot about? It's roaring back with a sweet return, boosting your confidence and paving the way for savvy investments. Think stocks, trades, or even a daring business venture – your Midas touch is undeniable. Got outstanding loans? This is the perfect time to wipe them off the slate and breathe a sigh of financial relief. For our entrepreneurial Leos, the stars align for successful fundraising drives, propelling your business expansion to new heights. And for seasoned Leos, consider sharing the wealth. Dividing assets among your children could bring peace and ensure a secure future for your loved ones. Remember, Leos, a healthy body and a healthy bank account are a powerful combination. So, fuel your ambition with mindful wellness and watch your financial empire soar.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.