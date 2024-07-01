Leo Weekly Horoscope July 01 - July 07, 2024

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

This is a good week in terms of health, so plan an adventurous trip. Some people may be busy doing fun things with family members this week and you will have pleasant energy and a good mood throughout the week.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

This week is not going to be great in terms of love, so avoid making unappreciative comments or using rude language with your partner. Married couples who stay in a joint family could face major issues, which will ultimately result in damaging their relationship.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

Your financial situation will be stable. This is the time to look into new ways to boost your revenue. Some new business ideas may arise in your mind, but you must take expert advice before implementing them.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

This is a fantastic week on the professional front, and you may receive numerous job offers this week. Some appealing business opportunities may also arise that will benefit you shortly. Additionally, those working from home will have a great time.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.