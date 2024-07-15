Leo Weekly Horoscope July 15 - July 21, 2024

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji , Celebrity Astrologer
Published on Jul 15, 2024 | 12:01 AM IST | 14.2K
Key Highlight

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

Leos, you radiate confidence, and that extends to your health! This week might bring a mix of indulging and taking charge. However, some of you may need to be mindful of portion sizes to avoid stomach aches. Also, a walk or your favorite exercise is a great way to balance things out and keep your energy high.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

Dear Leos, get ready for a romantic week! If you're single, a new connection could spark joy. Open your heart to new experiences and share your passions with someone special. For Leos in committed relationships, the flame might rekindle, so consider a romantic gesture or plan a special outing.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

Your charisma and business sense are a winning combination this week. New opportunities might arise; keep your eyes peeled and be ready to seize the moment. There could even be a fantastic deal on a car, a sign that prosperity is coming your way!

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Get ready to shine, Leo! This is a productive week with the potential for major accomplishments. For Leos in the private sector, international travel could be possible this week. These connections will open doors to exciting career advancements.

