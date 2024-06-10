Leo Weekly Horoscope June 10 - June 16, 2024

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

In terms of health, you are in for a great week right now. A trip to a yoga retreat could help you detox your mind and body and might serve as a much-needed getaway. You will be full of energy this week; use it to train your body for physical strength.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

You and your family might plan a road trip at the end of this week. Moreover, married couples on the verge of getting divorced can resolve all of their conflicts and choose to live happily in the future. This is a good time to mend broken ties.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

On the business front, things seem to be going nicely. This week, you can decide whether to spend your money on a beauty treatment or a dental implant. Homemakers might also find a way to start earning from home. Those who recently started a new firm or work will receive good profits.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

The week appears to be modest in terms of career growth. The first half of the week may leave you feeling perplexed, but the second half will motivate you to accept responsibility for your actions and solve a difficult situation at work.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.