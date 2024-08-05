Libra Weekly Horoscope August 05 - August 11, 2024

Libra Weekly Health Horoscope

Regular physical activity, plenty of water, and adequate sleep may be the keys to good health. Plus, cardiovascular activity, weight training, and core strengthening activities are all great ways for native Libras to keep fit this week.

Libra Weekly Love Horoscope

On the romantic front, there is little chance of success because the stars are not aligned in your favor this week. When it comes to discussing significant matters with your partner, you should wait for the right time.

Libra Weekly Business Horoscope

This is a terrific week financially, and it may be possible to purchase a household appliance, such as a dishwasher, to assist with housework. Certain individuals in the marketing industry may also experience an unexpected benefit!

Libra Weekly Career Horoscope

On the job front, a productive week is expected, so consider lending a helping hand to coworkers who may require support or assistance with something. Your efforts will be seen and acknowledged by upper management at work.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.