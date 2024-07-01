Pisces Weekly Horoscope July 01 - July 07, 2024

Check out the weekly horoscope predictions from 1st July to 7th July 2024 to stay ahead of the game, and be proactive by preparing for the obstacles that may arise.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji , Celebrity Astrologer
Published on Jul 01, 2024 | 12:01 AM IST | 10.8K
Pisces Weekly Horoscope July 01 - July 07, 2024
Pisces Weekly Horoscope July 01 - July 07, 2024
Key Highlight

Pisces Weekly Health Horoscope 

Your balanced diet and frequent fitness training plan may help you maintain good health. Those who have been suffering from a long-term health condition may notice a significant improvement, and you will have a peaceful feeling throughout the week.

Pisces Weekly Love Horoscope 

Dear Pisces, if you plan to propose to your love interest, some of you may not receive a satisfying response. Married couples might spend some quality time together, but family members might interrupt them. What’s more, those in complicated relationships must understand that it is time to end anything that doesn't serve them well.

Pisces Weekly Business Horoscope 

You may find yourself financially secure, but you should avoid investing in any attractive scam without conducting extensive research. Some may receive a bonus or an interim boost in wages, and you may come across a profitable real estate transaction, but move cautiously.

Pisces Weekly Career Horoscope

If you are a government employee, you could expect a huge bonus or incentive. Plus, your seniors will recognize your efforts and promote you to your dream designation. This is an incredible week for those working in the healthcare sector.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Celebrity Astrologer

P

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles