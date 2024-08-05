Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope August 05 - August 11, 2024

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

People who desire to lose weight may have to put in some extra effort. If you are unable to go out or have a time constraint, try purchasing an exercise cycle or treadmill to workout from home.

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope

A modest gift for your partner could do wonders for the connection. In fact, some of you may be astonished when your partners invite you to a movie or dinner with their parents.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

You must avoid investing in any venture without first conducting sufficient research on the topic. Furthermore, lending money to someone may not be the best choice. Given that the week may not be particularly financially beneficial, it is strongly urged that you keep a close eye on your overheads.

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

In your professional life, you do not face any serious challenges, but some Sagittarians may seek assistance from their coworkers to achieve crucial jobs. Others may receive a rise, but it may not be as significant as they expected.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.