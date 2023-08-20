Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope, August 21 - August 27, 2023

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

This week, Sagittarius, focus on maintaining a healthy balance between your adventurous spirit and physical well-being. Engage in activities that both challenge and nurture your body. Outdoor exercises such as hiking or cycling might align with your love for exploration. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when needed.

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope

Matters of the heart are illuminated for Sagittarius this week. If you're in a relationship, nurture open and honest communication with your partner. Share your dreams and listen to theirs, creating a sense of mutual understanding. Single Sagittarians might find themselves drawn to individuals who appreciate their sense of humor and zest for life. Keep an open mind to new connections.

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Your optimism and enthusiasm will be your strengths in your career life this week. Approach challenges with a positive attitude, and be open to learning from any setbacks. Your ability to adapt and find creative solutions will be noticed by colleagues and superiors. This is a favorable time for networking and forming professional connections.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

Entrepreneurial Sagittarians will find this week conducive to expanding their business horizons. Explore new markets or consider innovative approaches to your current ventures. Your forward-thinking mindset and willingness to take calculated risks could lead to exciting opportunities. However, ensure you're considering all angles and potential outcomes before making decisions.