Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope July 01 - July 07, 2024

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

In terms of health, this is a reasonable week, and you may choose to indulge your taste buds by eating your favorite meal. Try to avoid cold drinks and alcohol, as you should be cautious while driving because unforeseen harm is possible.

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope

This week is a terrific week for love, as single people may meet someone and start a relationship. Married couples may be ready to welcome a new member to their tiny family, and those in same sex relationships might have the best week of the year.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

Your previous investment will generate benefits for you, as some of you may choose to spend money on expensive products or travel abroad. Try to diversify your revenue streams and expand your business to an international level.

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

This week, all of your job obstacles will be overcome with minimal effort, and you may receive a commendation from colleagues. What’s more, you could end up landing a higher position in your current firm and travel for work.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.