Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope July 15 - July 21, 2024

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

This is the perfect time to solidify those healthy habits. To reach peak fitness, consider incorporating regular jogs or yoga into your exercise routine. However, avoid intense physical activity and take care when boarding the train or bus.

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope

This week, Sagittarius, you need to be patient with your love life. Your partner may be feeling overwhelmed by the side of you that is stronger. Remember that you can't take back hurtful words.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

Sagittarius people should receive good news regarding finances by the middle of this week from plenty of sources. You might be able to save enough money to start a new company or invest in a friend's existing venture.

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Your employers in the workplace will support your decisions. Your suggestions are going to be accepted since they will please your superiors by helping things run more smoothly. Adults who aren't yet working can get the job offer they've been eyeing.