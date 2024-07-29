Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope July 29 - August 04, 2024

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

Most Sagittarians will be in good mental and physical health this week. You should get more involved in sports or consider running a marathon for a worthy cause. Your positive attitude will enable you to quickly handle tension and stress while staying focused on your goals.

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope

New dating opportunities may present themselves, so take advantage of them. In fact, Sagittarian couples may have a newfound sense of purpose in their marriage and wish to begin family planning.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

You may take advantage of a fantastic trading chance, but you need to first learn about the stock market or refresh your knowledge. Incoming monetary gains are evident in the cards, and you may inherit some movable assets. This is a wonderful week to buy fitness-related equipment.

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

You may not love working under pressure, so consider changing your career path. Although it is your choice, quitting your job abruptly is not a good idea at this time. Consider taking a few days off if things get out of control, but keep your cool and act reasonably.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.