Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope June 10 - June 16, 2024

Check out the weekly horoscope predictions from 10th June to 16th June 2024 to stay ahead of the game, and be proactive by preparing for the obstacles that may arise.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Published on Jun 10, 2024
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope June 10 - June 16, 2024
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope June 10 - June 16, 2024
Key Highlight

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope 

People who want to lose weight may need to put in a little extra effort. If you cannot go out or have a time crunch, consider buying a cycle or a treadmill to work at home. Some people may benefit from partaking in holistic therapies, such as yoga or ayurvedic massages, to preserve their physical and mental fitness. 

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope 

A small gift for your partner might work wonders for your relationship. Some of you may be surprised by your partners as they invite you to a movie or dinner with their parents. Furthermore, proposals are on the cards for a few Sagittarians.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

Avoid investing in any potentially profitable endeavor without first performing extensive study on the subject. What’s more, loaning money to someone may not be a good idea. Given that the week may not be particularly advantageous financially, it is strongly advised that you keep a tight grip on your expenses. 

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope 

In your professional life, you may not encounter any major obstacles. Some Sagittarians might require support from their coworkers to complete important tasks. Others might get a raise, but it might not be as much as they expected.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.

