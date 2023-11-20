Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope, November 20 – November 26, 2023

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

It is likely that you, Sagittarius, may have a recurrence of certain health concerns. However, you should maintain a cheerful attitude because this may be a temporary scenario. There is a possibility that you will experience some discomfort in your throat while you are going through this process. Having a little bit of caution is something that you ought to attempt to adopt in terms of your health. Make sure you don't neglect to consult with a qualified medical expert if there is a demand!

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope

If you are in a relationship, you should steer clear of carrying on conversations about meaningless subjects because they have the potential to result in the dissolution of the connection. When it comes to communicating your views, it is essential to exercise caution because there is always the risk that your partner will misunderstand what it is that you are seeking to convey at any given moment. You, Sagittarius, should be on the lookout for potential threats.

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

There is a possibility that you can make an effort to get yourself ready to apply fresh ideas at your place of employment where you are currently employed. While it is possible that you take pleasure in your work, your superiors may recompense you sufficiently for the efforts that you put forth. According to the current circumstances, Sagittarius, you are in a fortunate scenario, and there is a good chance that you will be successful in whatever endeavor you decide to pursue.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

There is a possibility that you will obtain profits that are satisfying when you make investments. You may become involved in a wonderful effort that has the potential to bring in a considerable amount of money for you. Between now and the end of this time period, your current financial situation may improve. The fact that you have a strong intuition for investing in a suitable area may allow you to experience a level of happiness that is beyond satisfaction.