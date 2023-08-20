Scorpio Weekly Horoscope, August 21 - August 27, 2023

Scorpio Weekly Health Horoscope

This week, Scorpio, focus on finding harmony between your physical and emotional well-being. Engage in activities that allow you to release any built-up stress or tension, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature. Pay attention to your intuition when it comes to your health. Listen to what your body is telling you and make adjustments to your routine if needed.

Scorpio Weekly Love Horoscope

Matters of the heart are highlighted for Scorpio this week. If you're in a relationship, deepen your connection by opening up about your feelings and desires. Vulnerability can lead to increased intimacy. Single Scorpios might find themselves drawn to someone with a mysterious and intriguing aura. Trust your instincts and allow yourself to explore new romantic connections if they arise.

Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

Your determination and intensity will be assets in your career ventures this week. Focus on your long-term goals and strategies. Your ability to research and analyze will help you make informed decisions that could lead to advancements. If you're working as part of a team, your leadership, and dedication will be noticed by colleagues and superiors.

Scorpio Weekly Business Horoscope

Scorpio entrepreneurs will find this week favorable for making strategic moves in their business ventures. Trust your instincts when it comes to negotiations and partnerships. Your strong sense of intuition can guide you in making wise decisions. However, ensure you're also considering practical aspects and potential risks before committing to new ventures.