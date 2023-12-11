Virgo Weekly Horoscope, December 11 – December 17, 2023

Virgo Weekly Health Horoscope

Your immune system may continue to provide a high level of dependability. If you have been afflicted with a condition that has been there for a considerable amount of time, there is a substantial potential that you may ultimately discover alleviation. To assist you in returning to a healthy way of life, Virgos may propose that you make alterations to how you eat and the amount of time that you spend exercising.

Virgo Weekly Love Horoscope

You are interested in spending the evening getting to know an old love better because they may come in touch with you after a considerable period has gone. You would like to spend the evening getting to know them better. If you are a native Virgo, it is also recommended that you practice restraint in your relationship with your spouse; otherwise, there may be potential for fresh disagreements to emerge.

Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

Virgos may find that the second half of the week presents them with some emotional challenges! There is a possibility that you may be subjected to judgment or criticism from a senior on the professional front. This is in addition to the fact that the task will be delayed. Because it is conceivable that your coworkers are extremely busy this week, you may not receive as much support or assistance as you would like to receive or would like to receive.

Virgo Weekly Business Horoscope

At this point, it is not completely out of the question that a debt that has been overdue for a significant amount of time would be repaid, which may result in a feeling of peace and ease regarding one's financial situation. With the cash that you have available, you will be able to expand your business since you will have the resources and capabilities that are necessary to do so.