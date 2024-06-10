Virgo Weekly Horoscope June 10 - June 16, 2024

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji , Celebrity Astrologer
Published on Jun 10, 2024 | 12:01 AM IST | 11K
Key Highlight

Virgo Weekly Health Horoscope 

This week is an excellent time to focus on your health. Those who have been dealing with minor health issues, especially joint pains, will find relief. You should be careful about your long-term fitness plans and must ensure that your routine is followed in a disciplined way. 

Virgo Weekly Love Horoscope 

This week, unfortunately, does not appear to be particularly romantic. The demands of your profession may keep you from spending quality time with your partner; but, their support will help you stay stress-free. An online dating situation could develop into something more. 

Virgo Weekly Business Horoscope 

This week has the potential to be a very profitable one for you. Some people may hear excellent news about their investments and finances. In addition, you can sign important commercial contracts or deals very soon. 

Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope 

This does not appear to be a perfect week in terms of career, as getting things done on an essential project may necessitate additional working hours, effort, team support, and careful planning. Do appreciate your team's effort and keep them encouraged.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.

