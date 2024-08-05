Weekly Horoscope August 05 - August 11, 2024

Horoscope Weekly: How have the stars planned this week for you? Where should you invest your time and attention this time around?

It's the perfect time of week to start a new business enterprise. Venus will be entering your sign, so you might start to miss the past—especially those failed romantic relationships. Furthermore, you will be able to move on and deal with the present, which will probably be more beneficial for you, thanks to this wake-up call.

You might have good fortune in your relationship and money as the week comes to an end. Positive thinking will soon bring these things into your lives in a big way. But don't get carried away with romance; instead, prioritize healthy work relationships.

Dear Taurus, you're probably more aware of your feelings, thoughts, and memories now and for the next couple of days. Venus will welcome realistic Saturn into your sphere of friendships, objectives, and dreams at the beginning of the week.

This is an encouragement that will inspire you to work with people and on projects that are a good fit for your skills over the next few days. Spending the weekend with friends or indulging in something truly inspiring will fill you with extra joy, love, and happiness. Don't try to be too rational; instead, follow your gut.

This is the perfect time to start something new, whether it's at work or in your love life. If you want to succeed in your career, dive into it because hard work and harmony go hand in hand. If you put a lot of effort into achieving your objectives, Mars can also grant you what you want.

Venus will line up with Jupiter this weekend, elevating your spirits and giving you the impression that anything is possible. You have to change your viewpoint to pursue new opportunities since you have grown up with your old values. Try to break free from the habits that are preventing you from moving forward in case there is a sudden disruption in your home life.

You're in a great job position right now since the sun is pushing you to do well at work, even though you think you are tired. This energy from the universe will make everything you initiate now more valuable, especially if the project is new. It will take you into uncharted professional territory.

An exciting new business project that needs a lot of work might be given to some of you. It might be scary to leave your comfort zone, but getting out of it will help you make money. Wishes and hopes abound this week, and they could soon come true.

Now is an excellent time to consider strategies for improving your work-life balance. This week, the Sun encourages you to take risks and learn new things by prioritizing travel, faith, and education. It will be pushing your boundaries and encouraging you to try things that you've never attempted previously but have been fascinated about for a while.

One of them could be the desire to make a promise to your parents. When it comes to love, you can stay true to a person or a cause. Venus gives you love and money, and Saturn will probably make sure you keep the promises you make right now.

It will be a busy week for you, so don't make hasty choices that you'll later regret. Right now is a great time to be brave in love, because it would be good for you to step out of your comfort zone. As Venus, the sign of love, is in the relationship area right now, you might want to take a vacation with your partner.

Some Virgos may long for a meaningful business partnership based on shared creativity. However, you shouldn't put money into corporate joint ventures right now.

The way you interact with others can bring about new ideas, energy, and excitement that can change the world. In relationships, despite all this, you often pick up on delicate emotional details that other people might miss.

Be cautious, however, as individuals who are newly married may consider separating or divorcing. In terms of wellness, self-care is important, and let it enhance your mental health to successfully cope with any difficult relationships with food.

Dear Scorpios, you may find new ways to do your job and take care of yourself. In fact, you may also feel more focused and motivated than usual. As the week goes on, you might want to help stray animals, share your skills with others, or do more to stop climate change.

After all, you have the aura of a fighter. Furthermore, Scorpios who want to begin a new project may also be able to think of a great concept. If you start working toward success right away, you'll be surprised at how much you can accomplish by the end of the week.

This week, the brightest star motivates you to be extra creative and generous. Start new moves, loves, and creative ambitions right away, as they have an opportunity that will help you succeed. Also, from Friday to Sunday afternoon later this week, you will feel a lot of good energy in your work and health zone, so take the time to improve your wellness.

Don't get into fights over small things, even though a coworker's mixed emotions might be perplexing to you. In the future, a new path may be created at work.

During the next eight days, Mars is going to pass quickly through your conversation zone, which might disrupt all of your plans and make you feel more anxious and passionate than normal. This might mean that short trips, transportation, problems with neighbors, family, or school come and go during the week.

This week, Capricorns should work on improving their social skills. The bright side is that long-term couples may finally decide to take their relationship to the next level. Furthermore, sudden temperature changes may make you feel a tad blue.

This week is a great time to look in your neighborhood for attractions and hidden gems that haven't been discovered yet, or you could go on a trip to find new cultural experiences. Venus tells you that you might get more money, while Saturn tells you to save up for a big expense that will come up in the future.

However, your mood swings might make you feel alone, so it's time to meet new people, Aquarius. You can look forward to going to parties and seeing old friends again!

Do pay attention to the things that you care about most, Pisces. These are the things money cannot buy! Moreover, this week, pent-up emotions, impatience and rage may be the symptoms of an internal conflict. The planet Venus that rules love and money, is in your sign right now. This will help you avoid spending too much.

Additionally, if you don't want bad karma, remember to be nice and do good things for other people. Take some time to think deeply or meditate. What’s more, you'll also have a great chance of meeting someone romantically!

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.