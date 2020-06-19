10 Amazing health benefits of Poppy Seeds aka Khus Khus

Poppy seeds are highly nutritious seeds that provide various health benefits. Read on to know why you should include them in your diet.

Seeds have become the new superfoods; they not only add richness to a dish but possess nutritional value as well. Poppy seeds are one of those. It is also known as ‘posto’ in Bengali, ‘khus khus’ in Hindi, ‘gasagase’ in Kannada and ‘afuu guti’ in Assamese. These seeds are oilseeds that come from the opium poppy. They are widely used in different countries across the world.

Poppy seeds are a rich source of iron, calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, folate and several other nutrients. Besides jazzing up the dishes, these seeds have an endless number of nutrients that can help ward off several diseases and keep your health in check. From curing sleeplessness to improving digestion, it offers numerous health benefits.

Here are some of the many health benefits of Poppy Seeds.

1. Poppy seeds are known to remove the mucus in the fallopian tubes, thereby increasing the chances of fertility in women.

2. Consuming opium seeds helps bring down the cortisol (stress hormone) levels, thus inducing sleep. It can be consumed as a tea or by mixing the paste of poppy seeds in warm milk.

3. Poppy seeds have a cooling effect on the body, which can help soothe mouth ulcers. However, there is only limited research to back this theory.

4. These seeds are rich in calcium and copper, both of which are great for strengthening the bones. It also contains manganese that boosts the production of collagen, required for the body to protect the bones from damage.

5. Poppy seeds are rich in zinc and contain antioxidants, which helps to improve vision and protect you against eye diseases such as Macular Degeneration.

6. Potassium, a component in poppy seeds, helps treat kidney stones and prevents it from recurring.

7. The content of zinc present in poppy seeds helps boost immunity and promote the production of immune cells.

8. They contain linolenic acid that helps treat eczema and skin inflammation. Soak the seeds in water or milk. Grind them and mix some lime juice in it. Make a smooth paste and apply it on affected areas.

9. Manganese in poppy seeds is great for people suffering from diabetes.

10. They are rich in insoluble fibre, which improves digestion and bowel movements. It also provides relief from constipation.

