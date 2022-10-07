10 DIY face masks to get glowing skin this festive season

Face masks are an essential component of skincare, especially during the festive season when everyone wants to look their best. They are effective at producing outcomes and are simple to use. And the feeling of toned and tightened skin with only one usage is the best part of using an excellent face mask. Face masks can work miracles when incorporated into your skincare and self-care routine. But occasionally, we become so preoccupied with festive preparations that we neglect to take a moment to care for our skin, which is when homemade masks come to our rescue. There are always some quick fixes you may do to achieve the perfect shine. Check out these 10 DIY face masks to get a perfect golden glowing skin this festive season.

1.Tomato and honey mask You can say goodbye to dry, lifeless skin with this skin-brightening face mask formulated with tomato and honey. Blend a ripe tomato with a tablespoon of honey to create this face mask. For best effects, massage the mixture twice a week for five minutes each time, then let it sit for fifteen minutes before washing it off with water. 2. Coffee and milk mask Mix one tablespoon of ground coffee and one or two tablespoons of milk to make this mask. Apply the resulting paste to your face after combining the two. Rinse it off using lukewarm water after leaving it on your face for 15 minutes. A radiant complexion will be left behind after using this face mask to remove dead skin cells. 3. Strawberry cream mask Using this homemade mask, you can frequently quench the thirst of your skin to nourish and refresh it. Simply combine the strawberry pulp, 1 tablespoon of organic honey, and 1 tablespoon of fresh milk cream in a mixing dish. To create a paste, thoroughly combine all the components. Apply the homemade mask on your face and let it on for 20 to 30 minutes. 4. Turmeric avocado mask One of the most potent nutrient-dense face masks your skin will ever require is made by combining avocado and turmeric. Both provide your skin with hydration, nourishment, and a healthy glow while also delivering anti-aging properties. To get a smooth paste, simply combine 1 spoonful of avocado, yogurt, and turmeric. You should apply it all over your face, let it sit for 10 minutes, and then rinse it off with cold water.

5. Papaya mask You can use papaya as part of a papaya face mask to get some seriously amazing skin-smoothing effects. All that needs to be done is mash the papaya chunks. Mix thoroughly before adding the honey and lemon juice. Apply all over the face, let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse with water. 6. Egg white mask This face mask has a ton of advantages. Simply combine a few drops of lemon juice with an egg white and apply the mixture to your face. Wait for it to dry before using water to remove it off. This mask can help seal pores and remove residue if you have skin that is acne-prone or has wide pores. 7. Aloe vera with honey mask Aloe vera is a necessary component of skincare. Honey is the ideal complement to an aloe vera face mask because it has soothing properties. Aloe vera and honey together help hydrate the skin, lessen scarring, and decrease redness. Simply rinse it off with water after 15 minutes of application of the mix.

8. Oatmeal mask By retaining moisture, oatmeal can aid with dryness. It is anti-inflammatory and rich in antioxidants. Make a paste out of it by combining it with some honey and water. It should be applied gently to your face, left on for ten minutes, and then rinsed off with water. 9. Banana and milk mask This superfood, which is easily accessible all year long and is high in antioxidants and phytonutrients, leaves your skin looking radiant and feeling smooth and soft. Simply combine together a half of a ripe banana, two tablespoons of raw milk, one tablespoon of honey, and a few drops of rose water. After applying the mask, leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with water.