3 Traditional Kashmiri cuisine dishes inspired by Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s wedding menu

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally hitched. They’re officially married, and fans are overjoyed. The wedding photos and inside shots of the ceremony's leadership have leaked, and the internet is going bonkers over them. However, one of the few details that have been published so far is the delectable wedding cuisine, which has been particularly crafted with the bride and husband in mind.

It is commonly known that the Kapoor family is rife with foodies. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the food at the wedding was nothing short of spectacular. The dinner was superb, and it included traditional Kashmiri cuisine.

Here we bring you 3 Kashmiri dishes inspired by the wedding menu of the power couple’s D -Day.

1. Modur Pulav

Modhur Pulav is a sweetened Kashmiri rice dish made with cinnamon, a little saffron, milk, ghee, sugar, cashew nuts, almonds, and green cardamom, among other things. This dish is sweet, flavorful, and wholesome, with saffron as the predominant spice, lending it a gorgeous colour and flavour. This pulav has a peculiar flavour that is unlike anything you've ever eaten before. You will be left wanting more after just one taste.

2. Dum Olav

While the majority of Kashmiri cuisine dishes are non-vegetarian, there is something quite exceptional created with potatoes for those who like to eat only veggies. One of the most well-known Kashmiri recipes is Dum Olav or Dum Aaloo. To give it a distinct flavour and aroma, Dum Aaloo is cooked with yoghurt, ginger powder, fennel, and other hot spices. To get the most out of this all-time favourite and renowned Kashmiri cuisine dish, serve it with chapatis or naan.

3. Kahva

It is customary to drink Kahva tea when discussing Kashmiri cuisine. It is a local delicacy in Jammu and Kashmiri culture. Kahva is a herbal green tea that's been prepared with saffron spices, almonds, and walnuts. Kahva is traditionally served at feasts and festivals. Because Kahvah is cooked in every household, there are 20 different variants. Some folks like to put milk in it as well. It is also known as Maugal Chai in several communities and places.

So, if you want to integrate Kashmiri cuisine into your wedding, much like Ranbir-Alia's, make these listed dishes a hit at the food counters and make your wedding guests want more and more.

Also Read: Glorious summer-themed cakes for your nuptials inspired by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s floral wedding cake