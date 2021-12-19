4 Reasons why you should have a red wall in your house

The colour of love, and also danger, always manage to stand out. Be it in our home or office, red always manages to become the show stopper. Red, often, brings with it a sense of positivity, comfort, and, of course, love. While you may think about how can this colour of danger instill all of these feelings, the reality is this intense colour is worth it if you know how to master it in your home.

So, the next time you decide to give your house a little makeover, don’t forget to go a bit bold and paint a wall with pure red and see the magic.

Red makes your house look luxurious

While most of you may feel that red is a difficult colour, the colour is definitely worth it. If it’s your hall or living room, try painting a wall with red, bring some white or light-coloured furniture to go with it and see the magic. It’s, undoubtedly, an inexpensive way of instantly giving your house luxurious feels, provided that you are using it wisely. So, before painting a wall red, make sure to give it proper thoughts, select a wall wisely and decide it beforehand what all furniture will you pair with it.

Red tends to keep you in a happy mood

This intense colour is said to affect your mood and for the good. It helps uplift your mood and make you feel loved. It also brings positivity and uniqueness. If vibrant colours are not your thing, pair this red wall with white or lighter colours and see the difference.

It adds to the quirkiness

Most people, today, don’t mind a little quirkiness in their homes, or their lives too. So, red coupled with your choice of quirky wall hangings or home décor will give your house just the right feels. Also, red works well with almost any look. If it’s the classic old design, or the Gen Z-inspired house looks, red will help you achieve it all without any extra effort.

Red is a way of life

When we say red is a way of life, it means the attitude or the traits this colour possesses. All things intense and passionate are what red stands for. Energy, motivation, strength, courage and determination, and the ability to take risks, this is what red inspires you to be. It is only when you feel demotivated or unfocused that this colour will remind you who you actually are. So, if you do have a red wall in your house, try sitting by it on the days when you feel low and see how it helps. So, if you, too, have a red personality, the colour is the best option for you. Moreover, since the colour also signals danger, people will know when not to mess with you.

