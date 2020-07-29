5 easy peasy ways to keep your house smelling fresh and neat

A home can become a comfort zone with few easy steps. We have listed down some of the finest, economical and super easy ways to make your entire home smell fresh and neat.

The scent is the first and foremost thing that people notice once they enter your house. Maintaining your home can be a super easy task, if done daily. A clean, neat and fragrant home uplifts your overall mood and well-being.

With the right steps, a home can become a soothing and comfort zone with increased peace and efficacy. We have listed down some of the finest, economical and super easy ways to make your entire home smell fresh and neat.

1. Use succulents and plants for natural boost of freshness:

Pollution levels on the planet earth are on the rise. It wreaks havoc on our skin, our hair and even the air we breathe. Pollution is not just outside but also in our home. To keep our home naturally fresh and breezy, plants are a great source since they provide fresh oxygen. Keeping indoor plants at home helps in reducing bad odours, absorbing unnecessary moisture and dust.

2. Fresh air circulation:

The easiest way to freshen up any part of your house with zero investment is to open all the windows and doors so that the fresh air can flow through. With the cross ventilation, the odour from kitchen cooking will vanish. Avoid smoking at home as it settles into the air and can remain for a very long period of time.

3. Add redolent essential oils:

Essential oils are said to have natural healing properties. Just add a few drops of essential oils in your air purifier and it will automatically spread the scent throughout your house and make everything smell lovely. Scents like tea tree, lavender, jasmine and rose are some of the scents that will not just freshen your home plus have relaxation and cleansing qualities.

4. Regularly wash cloth items:

To avoid musty funk, all the cloth items like kitchen towels, rugs and carpets should be regularly cleaned. As when the cloth fabric comes in touch with the excessive moisture, it may lock itself in the smallest crinkle. It’s always recommended to regularly wash and hang cloth fabrics properly to avoid the musty and unpleasant smell.

5. Simmer potpourri on the stove

Potpourri is a mixed bowl of dried, naturally fragrant plant materials. Simmering on the gas stove is an amazing way to make your house smell lovely. Vanilla and rosemary are used for cleaner smell and cinnamon and orange are for some coziness.

