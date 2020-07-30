  1. Home
5 tricks to fuel your long-distance relationship

From streaming videos to old school love letters, here are some amazing ways for you to stay connected with your long-distance loved one in the digital age.
July 30, 2020
Every relationship in the world needs effort. Even in this digital-driven era, staying far away from your partner is never easy. Although everyone is familiar with FaceTime and Skype, there are numerous fun and exciting things couples can try to connect with each other from far and wide. 

There are no second thoughts about the long-distance being difficult and frustrating. However, it’s not going to last forever. From streaming videos to old school love letters, here are some amazing ways for you to stay connected with your long-distance loved one in the digital age. 

1.       Netflix Party all the way 

Nothing beats going to the movie theater together and cozily snuggling up. However, Netflix Party is the second-best thing. You can stream your favourite pick with Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension that lets you to synchronise video playback. You can get to know each other’s choices better and even chat while you watch your pick together. 

2.       Ditch texting for voice memos and Facetime 

The face to face and voice to voice interaction is always better than a simple text. It not only replaces some intimacy but can also turn an argument into a much larger issue. Body language and facial expressions are very important. Seeing and hearing your partner not only brings out an essence to your feelings, but also lets you build a stronger emotional connection with your partner.

3.       Virtual dates 

You can be in a long-distance relationship and still go on beautiful, candle lit dates. Get dressed up, fill the wine glass and lit a candle. Simply synchronise a time to cook a dis together and video chat as you make, eat and talk.

4.       Old-school handwritten love letters 

Do you prefer a handwritten love letter than a long text full of emojis? If yes, then it turns out that you are an old school lover. If you want your words to weigh as much as you feel them, a handwritten love letter will do the trick. Handwritten letters are more intimate, expressive and physical. 

5.       Share little presents 

Just because you stay far away, doesn’t mean you can’t pamper each other. Little gentle acts can have a big effect, as they belong from you to them. Ship your partner some cute stuffed animals or maybe a box of cupcakes and chocolates!

