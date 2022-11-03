7 Best Kindle Books to Add to Your Cart from Goldbox Deals

Did any of the old-school bookworms ever think that one day they would be able to read their favorite books anywhere they want? With Amazon Kindle, you can now roam around freely accessing the best kindle books anytime without carrying an extra burden. Known to be the most popular medium for e-book readers around the world, Amazon has come up with a slew of choices for its avid readers. As Goldbox deals kick in, this is your call to add the 7 best kindle books you might enjoy. 7 Best Kindle Books to Grab Now

1. The King's Curse If you are a royal enthusiast or a big fan of the British monarchy, the history of the Tudors shouldn’t be missed. One of Philippa Gregory’s greatest creations, The King’s Curse tells the story of the most famous royal of the house of Tudors, Henry VIII, and his tyrannical nature. Meanwhile, Margaret, an appointed chief lady-in-waiting to Queen Katherine, wife of Henry VIII, is in a mess to find her way while keeping a dark secret to herself that she fears of becoming true.

Price: $15.99 Buy now 2. Memoirs of a Geisha Arthur Golden’s Memoirs of a Geisha tells the story of a young girl who was once sold to a geisha house in Japan at a tender age. With time, the girl becomes immensely beautiful with her blue doe-like eyes, and she cultivates music, dance, and a knack for geisha fashion featuring bold makeup, high bun, and floral kimonos. The story further reveals the life of geishas, who are valued in the most distasteful way and auctioned like an object by powerful men.

Price: $12.99 Buy now 3. Becoming If you haven’t already read one of the best kindle books in recent times, this is your call. Michelle Obama’s powerful tale of her own life, which is based on hustles and accomplishments, emerged as one of the most inspiring life stories of today’s era. The first-ever black American lady, who also set the perfect example of an engaging wife and mother, elaborates on the most harrowing moments of her life as she stood beside her husband. Along with an encouraging tale with utter honesty, she also shared some of the light moments of her life on how she raised two down-to-earth daughters.

Price: $12.99 Buy Now 4. Reckoning: An FBI Thriller We summon the lovers of mystery and thrillers as Catherine Coulter is back with two of the most engaging characters, Agents Savich and Sherlock, in the history of detective stories. The powerful duo is assigned to rescue a woman, Kirra Mandarian, with a horrific past. A twelve-year-old, Kirra flees for her life after she witnessed her parents being murdered. The story starts when fourteen years later, now an attorney, Kirra goes back to her hometown to find out about the murderer. However, she falls into a trap set by the big-time criminal, and Savich later rescues her with the help of Lieutenant Jeter Thorpe, with whom Kirra already has a previous connection.

Price: $8.87 Buy Now 5. Verity Colleen Hoover’s best-selling story tells the tale of a struggling writer dealing with a severe financial crisis. To rescue herself from misery, she accepts a low-paying job with the contract of a lifetime. Later, her husband hires an author to complete the stories that his ailing wife couldn’t finish. However, the former’s life alters after getting his hands on the mind-numbing confession in his wife’s autobiography. But the hired writer started finding out ways to get benefit from the hidden stories, what happens next is bone-chilling.

Price: $11.99 Buy Now 6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir If you have been a lover of the famous sitcom, FRIENDS, Matthew Perry shouldn’t be unknown to you. Rose to fame with his character, Chandler Bing, Matthew drew the limelight on himself for more than one reason during the 90s. His memoir will reveal the darkest period of his life that was overshadowed by his popularity. The actor also revealed his infamous drug addiction, health issues, and broken unsuccessful love relationships that left a void in him.

Price: $14.99 Buy Now 7. It Ends with Us Here is another Colleen Hoover’s best for the lovers of old-school romance. The romantic novel tells the story of a young girl, Lily, who hasn’t had an easy life but she refuses to give up. In the meantime, she falls for a gorgeous guy, after which everything becomes rosy for Lily. However, her love interest’s reluctance to get into a committed relationship is what makes Lily concerned over time. However, fate has another plan as her past lover reappears in her life, which further makes everything null.

Price: $10.99 Buy Now There is no great time to enjoy a good book, instead, time spent reading a good book makes every second worth remembering. These 7 best kindle books spanning different genres are definitely worth a try for book lovers. So, which one will you be choosing? Or, all? Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

