7 Halloween Cooking and Baking Essentials to Make Your Menu the Talk of the Eve

Planning to host a lavish Halloween feast at home? Here is everything that you need to make your menu the talk of the eve. Let your cakes, muffins, waffles, cookies, candies, and pies look TERROR-ific and make everyone’s jaw drop, quite literally. Trust us, home-baked treats wouldn’t be so much fun and interesting without the cooking and baking essentials that we listed below. Right from cookie cutters, and molds, to waffle makers, do not leave any box of your Halloween cooking essentials unticked. Brace yourself because we are sure your Halloween menu is going to be bubbling this year. 7 Best Halloween Cooking and Baking Essentials to Add a Spooky Twist to Your Feast

1. Waffle Wow! Halloween Mini Waffle Maker Slip into your aprons, pull out a quick waffle recipe, and get your ingredients ready, because this is Waffle Wow! Halloween Mini Waffle Maker will make sure your waffles look nothing but spooktacular. It features a pumpkin, ghost, bat, spider, and so much more. It is a non-stick electric waffle maker for a seasonal twist. How much fun is it to whip a scrumptious Halloween feast at home? A LOT! If you find cookies and muffins are too mainstream for you then, then shift your focus to delicious waffles immediately.

Price: $ 39.99 Buy Now 2. OTOTO Agatha Spoon Holder and Steam Releaser Are you planning to host a Halloween buffet? Make sure you organize your buffet table with apt Halloween-related stuff. To ensure that you leave no space less terrified, bring home this Agatha Spoon Holder for Stove Top from OTOTO. It is a spatula holder and a cooking spoon rest essential. Now, you need not worry about the spoons drowning in the bowls because this little witch will hold them right in your cauldron. If you want to bid a brief goodbye to drips and drops on kitchen or table countertops, then this little witch is worth calling a cooking staple.

Price: $ 22.95 Deal: $ 18.95 Buy Now 3. FreeNFond Silicone Ice Cube Tray If you are hosting a Halloween party, you ought to treat the guests with delectable beverages. And chilly beverages win all hearts. This year, rather than dropping normal square-shaped ice cubes, drop icy gravestones. Yes! You read it right! Grab this FreeNFond Silicone Ice Cube Tray and let your beverages undergo a spooky twist. This tray has 6 giant gravestone vacuums perfect for chilling your Halloween cocktails, juices, water, and hard and soft drinks.

Price: $ 12.99 Deal: $ 11.99 Buy Now 4. Nordic Ware Haunted Skull Pan Call yourself a home-baker? If yes, then hone your baking skill sets with this Haunted Skull Pan from Nordic Ware. It will ensure that your cake looks as frightening as your Halloween attire. Treat your guests to a delicious, spooky, and spectacular 3D cake with this unique pan. All you need to make your Halloween dinner stand out is to bake two halves separately and bring them together with buttercream icing. Decorate your finely baked skull-shaped cake with sprinkles, and fake edible blood for top-notch results.

Price: $ 37.95 Buy Now 5. STAUB Ceramic Pumpkin Dish Here is how you can enhance your Halloween decor! Transfer your freshly cooked cuisine into this STAUB Ceramic Pumpkin Dish and give your dining decor a Halloween makeover. The pumpkin-shaped bowl is scratch-resistant ceramic cookware that is oven, broiler, and microwave safe. And guess what? This cookware is easy to clean and use, just perfect to lift the Halloween spirits at the dining or buffet table. This cookware retains heat and thus keeps your food fresh and hot for a longer time.

Price: $ 34.95 Buy Now 6. Chef Craft Paper Patterned Cupcake Liners The Halloween dessert table is not complete without cupcakes. And to make sure your cupcakes have a spooky touch, bring home these Paper Patterned Cupcake Liners from Chef Craft. The pack contains 50 cupcake liners that are perfect for an average muffin tin. All you need to do is fill the batter into the liners and bake. The orange color of the liners and design won't bleed or hamper the taste of your muffin. This year, even your muffins at the dessert corner will surprise your guests with a Halloween story.

Price: $ 6.48 Buy Now 7. Inn Diary Halloween Candy Molds This Halloween, don’t spare your candies from undergoing a ghostly attire. Bring home Inn Diary Halloween Candy Molds and make your sweet treats fun and interesting. This set of 4 contains a skull mold, a pumpkin mold, a witch hat mold, and a bat mold. Believe us, not only adults but children too will love such Halloween candies. So, let the pumpkins, skulls, bats, and witch hat candies impress your guests and leave their sweet tooth satisfied.

Price: $ 11.99 Deal: $ 9.99 Buy Now Halloween is the perfect time to trick or treat your guests with a mind-boggling feast. With apt party supplies, dining decor, cutlery, and baking essentials, wow your guests effortlessly. Snazz up your Halloween menu, enrobe yourself in spooky attire, and make the scariest day of the year a lively and fun-filled affair. Hurry up and liven up the Halloween atmosphere at the dining table. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

ALSO READ: 7 Best Ayurvedic Skincare Essentials to Incorporate into Your Daily Regime