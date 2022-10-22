7 Remarkable Bhai Dooj Gifts to Amaze Your Sibling

The relationship between a brother and a sister needs no explanation. The unbreakable bond makes their relationship stand out from the rest. No matter how much you fight, prank, or annoy your sibling, in the end, infinite love paves the way for patch-ups. This relationship deserves to be celebrated almost every day. And when Bhai Dooj is around the corner, you ought to celebrate your siblinghood most adorably. Check out 7 remarkable gifts that are indeed novel tokens of love and adoration. Roll your eyes over to know how you can make Bhai Dooj a fun-filled affair. 7 Bhai Dooj Gifts to Make Your Beloved Sibling Feel Special

1. TIED RIBBONS Bhai Dooj Gift Set Shower immense love and blessings upon your sibling this Bhai Dooj with TIED RIBBONS Bhai Dooj Gift Set. It contains Ferrero Rocher Moments Chocolates, dry fruits, one moli, Roli chawal, and a greeting card. If your sibling loves indulging in chocolates, then this gift will surely satisfy his cravings. The greeting card and lip-smacking chocolates will make him smile wider with love and pride for you.

Price: Rs. 999 Deal Price: Rs. 549 Buy Now 2. Bevzilla Instant Coffee Gift Box If you are frantically searching for a perfect gift to surprise your coffee-addict sibling with, then trust the aroma of Bevzilla Coffee. This Bhai Dooj, take your sibling on a trip to the coffee land because this gift box comes with four delectable instant coffee powders that one just can’t stop indulging into. It is a flavorful box of Colombian Gold, Turkish Hazelnut, French Vanilla, and English Butterscotch instant coffee powders. And guess what? This box also contains a frother! Go, grab this set and make your sibling feel pampered.

Price: Rs. 1,500 Deal Price: Rs. 824 Buy Now 3. Bella Vita Organic Unisex Luxury Perfume Gift Set If your sibling is fond of luxury perfumes, then Bella Vita Organic Unisex Luxury Perfume Gift Set is indeed a great pick. This gift set contains four long-lasting perfumes that enhance mood and unwind stress. This perfume set is a useful and thoughtful Bhai Dooj gift for a sibling who loves exotic aromas. The mesmerizing fragrance of these perfumes will awaken the senses and trigger memories with every spritz.

Price: Rs. 849 Deal Price: Rs. 594 Buy Now 4. Joker & Witch Neo Classic Black Unisex Watch This Bhai Dhooj, unwrap happiness, love, and laughter for your darling sibling. Joker & Witch Neo Classic Black NATO Strap Unisex Watch is that minimalistic gift to help your sibling learn time management better. The round case with a dash of rose gold makes this piece an impressive fashion accessory. In the world of smartwatches, pamper your old-school sibling with this analog watch.

Price: Rs. 3,499 Deal Price: Rs. 875 Buy Now 5. Bon Organik Mummy's and Daddy's Favorite Sibling T-shirts Although your sibling has plenty of clothes, adding these sibling T-shirts to their closet isn’t a bad idea. On Bhai Dooj, gift these Bon Organik Mummy and Daddy's Favorite Sibling T-shirts to your sibling’s wardrobe and celebrate the day of siblinghood with a heart full of love and laughter. The cotton fabric and round neck design make these T-shirts perfect for everyday use. Slide into these cool T-shirts and frolic around in utmost merriment.

Price: Rs. 2,199 Deal Price: Rs. 1,094 Buy Now 6. MUKESH HANDICRAFTS Personalized Photo Magical Cushion If your sibling has an inseparable bond with the bedroom and its comfort, then this Personalized Photo Magical Cushion from MUKESH HANDICRAFTS is a great gifting choice. This charming personalized cushion is crafted from polyester and uniquely intended for your adorable sister and brother. With a beautiful picture of you and your sibling imprinted on it, this pillow will be cherished forever.

Price: Rs. 1,599 Deal Price: Rs. 529 Buy Now 7. Bryan & Candy New York Cocoa and Shea Diwali Kit Does your sibling love to spend time in the shower? If yes, then no gift can be as good as Bryan & Candy New York Cocoa Shea Diwali Kit. To let your sibling enjoy the shower time, surprise him or her with this Diwali kit that leaves no place for disappointment. Help your sibling indulge in a refreshing and relaxing spa-like experience at home.

Price: Rs. 1,600 Deal Price: Rs. 1,119 Buy Now Hope by now, you must have made up your mind on how to make your sibling feel special this Bhai Dooj? We are sure that these remarkable gifting options will amaze your sibling. May each gift remind your beloved sibling of the special moments that you have spent together, be it under the sun or moon. Seize the best gift today itself and let your sibling’s eyes be filled with love and pride for you. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

