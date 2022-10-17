7 Spooky Halloween Decor Items For The Scariest Day of The Year

It is time to carve out the spooky pumpkins, get your fancy attires, and OTT makeup looks as this year’s Halloween is just around the corner. You’ve got less than two weeks to undergo a transformation and primarily refurbish your home with the most haunted decor pieces in your hands. Make your home horrifying and a residence of ghosts with streamers, black lights, spider webs, strings of scary lights, candles, lanterns, and everything spooky! Bring out your goofy hats and switch on your vivacious mode before the best Halloween decor items run out of stock. 7 Best Halloween Decor Items to Turn Your Home Into A Haunted House

1. Halloween Paper Lanterns- 8 Pieces These Halloween-themed lanterns prove that Halloween decor is much more than pumpkin carvings and absurd furniture. Refurbish your home with these paper lanterns that exude bombshell scary vibes. The classic big-eyed monster, pumpkin, spider, and ghost designs on these paper lanterns are perfect to spice up the Halloween atmosphere at home. The reusable metal frame and high-grade paper make these home decor items durable.

Price: $ 16.99 Buy Now 2. GenSwin Halloween Flameless Votive Candles Add a traditional touch to your Halloween-themed home with these flameless candles. If you love some gothic Halloween vibes then these votive candles are crafted especially for you. They emit sufficient amount of light and operate on battery. For a really scary effect, place these candles near your windows or right on the porch. These candles are light in weight and easy to control.

Price: $ 14.99 Buy Now 3. BQYPOWER Halloween String Lights Let your home undergo a haunted makeover this year with these Halloween String Lights. Lights play a major role in amping up the decor and these string lights are nothing less than a necessity. Halloween is something that calls for gloomy, gothic, and spooky decorative items. And these string lights help you create a horrifying atmosphere at home and is perfect for the Halloween days. They also come with 8 timing functions and lighting modes that flash, twinkle, wave, and fade.

Price: $ 21.99 Buy Now 4. Brightown Store Halloween Spider Web Lights Halloween without spiders and their webs sounds incomplete. If you wish to create some gloomy vibes at home then these spider web lights are must-have decorative items. This outdoor decor item is beautifully crafted for your porch yard and front doors. These lights feature 80 LED orange lights with a giant plush spider. Now you can host a horrific Halloween party and hook your guests right at the door.

Price: $ 18.99 Buy Now 5. JIERIZSHI LED Lighted Halloween Tree A gloomy atmosphere, with pumpkins hanging on scary trees. That’s too hard to digest for a fainthearted person but it is the fun that makes Halloween extra special. This JIERIZSHI LED Lighted Halloween Tree comes with 3D pumpkin-shaped string lights scattered on each branch of the tree. Place this tree in a nook or at your front door as per desired because the branches are adjustable and serve the purpose.

Price: $ 29.99 Buy Now 6. FFG Flickering Led Flameless Candles- 6 Pieces How many candles are too many candles to liven some ghostly vibes at home? Well, if you are too finding an answer to the question then let us tell you, that no light can ever beat the spookiness of a candle. And what fun if the candle never blows off despite the breeze gushing out from the window or door? Check out FFG Flickering Led Flameless Candles that are black in color. The 6 candles come in distinctive sizes to suit your Halloween requirements. The gray glass, wick design, and flickering flame will surely make your guests pee in their pants.

Price: $ 24.99 Buy Now 7. AODINI Spider Web This 16 ×15 feet giant triangular-shaped spider web accompanies a large spider. It is a perfect indoor and outdoor Halloween decor item that awakes horrific vibes. The unique sight of this giant spider web will definitely scare the passerby. This Halloween, go big on your decor and frighten your neighborhood in the best way.

Price: $ 16.79 Buy Now Are you all set for Halloween? Splurge on these Halloween decor items and give away scary vibes in the most realistic way possible. With pumpkins, lanterns, candles, spiders and spider webs, make sure you leave no space less horrified. After all, that’s what Halloween is all about. Buckle up! Or else you might miss out on creating some terrifying Halloween vibes this year. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Best Face Serums that will Make Your Skin Look Cheerful this Diwali