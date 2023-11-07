A Look at Some Popular Christmas Traditions And How They Came to Be

While it's jokingly mentioned that Dickens invented the way we have embraced Christmas as a family festival, its root goes deep and was modeled and invigorated by old customs. From pagan celebrations to Puritan roots, Christmas has evolved over many traditions and has come to us in its present iteration. Let us take a look at some common Christmas traditions and how they came to be.

Christmas Tree

The Christmas tree, a beloved symbol of the holiday season, has a fascinating history. Its roots trace back to ancient times when people brought evergreen branches indoors to symbolize life during harsh winters. In the 16th century, Germans began decorating trees with candles and ornaments. This tradition caught on, spreading worldwide. Today, the Christmas tree plays a vital role in festive celebrations. Families decorate it with lights and ornaments, creating a magical centerpiece in their homes. It embodies the spirit of joy, togetherness, and hope, reminding us of the warmth of the holiday season.

Christmas Cards

Christmas conjures up many a vibrant image. While the enduring image remains the Christmas tree, surely the Christmas card follows it. The heartwarming tradition of Christmas Cards began in the 19th century in the UK. In the US, sending cards during the holiday season became popular in the early 20th century. These cards, often adorned with festive images and heartfelt messages, allow people to convey love and good wishes to family and friends, especially those far away. The tradition fosters a sense of connection and community, reminding us of the importance of spreading joy and warmth during the festive season. Today, exchanging Christmas cards remains a cherished way for Americans to express their holiday greetings and strengthen bonds with loved ones.

Christmas Lights

Christmas without the lights? Are you a Scrooge? Christmas lights, magical symbols of the holiday season, trace their origins to the 17th century in Germany. Early settlers brought this tradition to the US, adorning Christmas trees with candles. While Edison surely ensured the commonality of lighting up our lives, the particular instance of lighting up Christmas trees with light belonged to his friend and partner, Edward Hibberd Johnson, who had the bright idea of stringing bulbs around a Christmas tree in New York in 1882. Today, millions of Americans decorate their homes with colorful electric lights, illuminating neighborhoods during December. These twinkling displays signify hope and joy, brightening the dark winter nights. It has become a cherished tradition, reminding everyone of the beauty of unity and spreading light amid winter, making it an integral part of American Christmas celebrations.

Elf on the Shelf

This one surely is a hit or a miss, but love it or hate it, Elf on the Shelf is a charming Christmas tradition in the United States. Originating from a 2005 children's book, the story tells of Santa's scout elves who watch over kids' behavior during the holiday season. Families adopt their own scout elf, placing it in different spots each night. Children eagerly search for the elf each morning, believing it reports back to Santa. This delightful tradition not only adds excitement but also encourages good behavior. It's a creative way for families to celebrate the magic of Christmas, fostering joy, imagination, and a sense of wonder during the festive season.

The Yule Log

The Yule Log is another enduring Christmas tradition whose roots date back to winter solstice celebrations in pre-Christian cultures. In medieval Europe, families would gather to burn a large log, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. In the US, this tradition evolved into a delicious dessert: a Yule Log cake made of sponge cake rolled with frosting, resembling a real log. Families enjoy this sweet treat during Christmas gatherings. It represents warmth, unity, and the festive spirit. Baking and sharing the Yule Log cake has become a delightful way for Americans to celebrate the holiday season, honoring centuries-old customs with a tasty twist.

Advent Calendars

Advent Calendars are a delightful Christmas tradition that helps countdown the days until Christmas. Originating in 19th-century Germany, these calendars have small numbered doors or pockets, each concealing a surprise. Starting from December 1st, children open one door each day, revealing chocolates, toys, or small gifts. In the US, Advent Calendars are popular, offering a daily dose of excitement in the lead-up to Christmas. It's a fun way for families to share the anticipation, teaching patience and the joy of giving. This tradition not only builds excitement for the holiday but also strengthens the festive bond among loved ones.

Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Ugly Christmas Sweaters have become a cheerful holiday tradition in the US. Starting in the 1950s, these quirky sweaters feature bold, festive designs and bright colors. Originally considered fashion faux pas, they're now worn with pride during Christmas gatherings. People compete to wear the most outlandish ones, fostering a sense of fun and camaraderie. Ugly Christmas Sweater parties have gained popularity, where friends and family don these sweaters, celebrating the holiday spirit in a lighthearted way. It's a playful tradition, bringing laughter and joy to the season, and reminding everyone that the holidays are about embracing the festive spirit, even if it means wearing something a bit outrageous!

Milk And Cookies for Santa

Leaving out Milk and Cookies for Santa is a charming American Christmas tradition. Its origins are rooted in the Great Depression when families wanted to teach their children the importance of giving. Leaving a snack for Santa on Christmas Eve became a way of expressing gratitude. Children place a glass of milk and cookies by the fireplace or Christmas tree, and Santa, on his magical journey, enjoys the treat left for him. This tradition embodies kindness, gratitude, and the joy of giving, reminding everyone, young and old, of the spirit of generosity that defines the holiday season in the US.

Boozy Eggnog

Well, Christmas is not limited to children now, is it? Boozy Eggnog, a creamy and rich holiday drink, has a history dating back to medieval Europe. In the US, it's a festive tradition during Christmas gatherings. Made with eggs, milk, sugar, and a splash of alcohol like rum or brandy, it's enjoyed by adults. This indulgent treat adds a warm, merry touch to holiday celebrations.

Department Store Santa

Department Store Santa, a beloved figure, originated in the late 19th century. When James Edgar of Brockton, Massachusetts had a Santa suit made for him and dressed as the jolly fellow at his dry goods store, the gimmick instantly became a hit and caught on. These jolly men dressed as Santa Claus visit stores during the holiday season, listening to children's wishes and posing for photos. They bring the magic of Christmas to shopping centers, making the festive experience memorable for kids and families, adding cheer to the holiday spirit.

Other Important Contemporary Traditions Surrounding Christmas

The Christmas season is also about shopping and entertainment. For many Americans, it is also a period of general goodwill and an occasion for charitable and volunteer work.

As for seasonal entertainment, there are countless productions of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet, school holiday pageants, and carolers everywhere. On television, old favorites like A Miracle on 34th Street (1945), It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), and A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) sit comfortably with new additions like The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Many radio stations adjust their formats to feature Christmas music. The holiday movie season is often called the “Oscar season” because so many hopeful contenders for the Academy Awards (or “Oscars”) are released in December.

With Christmas shopping vitally important to some retailers, Christmas has expanded into a “season” of its own. The day after Thanksgiving (the fourth Thursday in November) is now known as “Black Friday.” An important shopping day, it pushes some businesses into profitability, or “in the black,” and can account for a substantial proportion of annual profits.

The holiday’s original religious meaning remains for many its most important element. Some congregations create manger scenes — dioramas of the stable where Jesus is believed to have been born, with figurines representing the infant Jesus and those present at his birth. Many churches hold Christmas Eve candlelight or midnight services. Some include a Mass of the Nativity or a dramatization of the birth of Jesus.

However, for most, beyond its spiritual significance, Christmas remains a great family festival replete with culturally secular traditions and activities that can cheer up even the coldest of hearts.