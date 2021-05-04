Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Electronics gadgets & utilities from Amazon you always wanted

Here we bring to you 5 everyday useful electronic gadgets to help you find a new passion and ensure errorless functioning of products. Check it out!

A home is nothing without the electronic gadgets in it. We depend on the smooth functioning of all our electronic gadgets to make our life a little more entertaining and comfortable. When the battery stops, we panic or become restless. So, here we bring to you 5 such essential and fun products from Amazon to ensure your gadgets are running smoothly and also we bring to you a few necessary tools to accommodate and engage with your gadgets in a comfy way.

Instant Camera

Who doesn’t want a handy instant camera to frame every beautiful second of your life? This could be a new passion you pick up or a perfect gifting option. The camera signals the recommended aperture setting with a flashing LED. This helps capture the perfect photo every time.

Price: Rs 5530

Deal of the Day: Rs 3699

Speakers

This simple plug-and-play setup comes with in-line volume control for easily adjusting the volume and the brushed black metal finish and blue LED accent lights for a sleek, modern style; padded base for scratch-free placement and stability. Speakers can make your home a party house every day!

Price: Rs 1700

Deal of the Day: Rs 1029

Bike Phone Mount Holder

Here is the holder for mounting a smartphone to the handlebars of your bike or motorcycle. It will be a great help while you are looking for directions and routes as you can now just find it on google maps and need not ask anybody. The 360-degree rotation allows for creating an optimal viewing angle; easy mounting system

Price: Rs 1000

Deal of the Day: Rs 459

Batteries

Batteries are the life of any gadget but we often forget to buy or stock them up. This set comes with3-year shelf life so you can store it for emergencies or use it immediately. It works with a variety of devices including digital cameras, game controllers, toys and clocks.

Price: Rs 300

Deal of the Day: Rs 159

Mouse Pad

This XXL gaming mouse pad is ideal for gamers, graphic designers or anyone who uses a mouse for long sessions. Its smooth surface promotes smooth mouse gliding and enhanced precision. The thin, sleek pad helps keep you in complete control and focused on the task at hand.

Price: Rs 795

Deal of the Day: Rs 509

These gadgets and tools can be of help on an everyday basis and won’t surely be available in a better price range. So shop yours right away!

