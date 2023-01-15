Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: 10 Must-have Kitchen Essentials for a Hassle-free Experience

Whether you are a beginner cook or a professional chef, having the right kitchen essentials can make all the difference in how successful your cooking is. Having the right tools for prepping and cooking can help you create delicious meals with utmost ease — like a renowned chef. Plus, let us be honest! How many more years will you be able to use your old items? So, from mixer grinders to pots and pans, anything you are thinking about replacing, the time is now! So, without further ado, let us explore some essential kitchen items that will make your culinary journey easier. Hurry to make the most of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 and their tempting maha bachat deals that will be on between the 14th and 20th of January!

10 Necessary Kitchen Items to Make Your Cooking Experience Stress-free 1. Solimo Plastic Storage Containers With Metal Finish Lids This durable and sleek set of 15 storage containers from the Amazon Brand - Solimo is one of the ultimate solutions to messy kitchen shelves. Not only will these containers help you organize all your pulses, namkeens, biscuits, dry fruits, etc., but also make your kitchen shelf look more spacious. Moreover, the combination of BPA-free plastic and metal lids will keep your food items fresh and moisture-free for months! These containers come in diverse sizes ranging from small, medium, and large and are best for multi-purpose storage.

Original Price: Rs.1700 Offer Price: Rs.799 (as of 14/1/2023 10:35 IST) Buy on Amazon 2. AmazonBasics 500-Watt Mixer Grinder This durable and user-friendly mixer grinder from Amazon Basics is perfectly apt for both dry and wet grinding. The mixer jars are made from a stainless steel material and have razor-sharp blades giving super fine mixing for every use. Moreover, the copper motor operates quietly and smoothly with no leakage. This surely means one thing — delicious chatni, crisp bread crumbs, the finest powder for idlis and dosas, and everything else you need to use them for!

Original Price: Rs.3500 Offer Price: Rs.1369 (as of 14/1/2023 10:35 IST) Buy on Amazon 3. Solimo Revolving Plastic Spice Rack set We understand how chaotic kitchen cabinets can be if not taken care of timely. This is where a revolving spice rack set from the Amazon Brand - Solimo comes into the picture. This set of 16 small spice jars is an effective utility product to declutter your cabinet while organizing all your spices in one place where everyone can easily access them. Furthermore, these jars are made from BPA-free plastic, which helps to prevent the spices from going stale. All you need is one corner on your countertop and space enough to rotate the set to get the spices you want to pick!

Original Price: Rs.1100 Offer Price: Rs.499 (as of 14/1/2023 10:35 IST) Buy on Amazon 4. Solimo Non-Stick Kadhai With Glass Lid What will we even do without kadhais and cookers? And nothing beats a non-stick aluminum kadhai from the Amazon Brand - Solimo. With a 2.9 mm thick body, cool-touch handles, and a glass lid, this kadhai is unbeatable for Indian cooking. Buy it now at the best-discounted price from the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, and enjoy a seamless cooking experience every day!

Original Price: Rs.745 Offer Price: Rs.679 (as of 14/1/2023 10:35 IST) Buy on Amazon 6. Solimo Plastic Compact Vegetable Chopper No person on this Earth has not cried while chopping onions or mistakenly rubbed their eyes while cutting chilies! Oh, the pain. It's time to put this tragedy behind us with this cute vegetable chopper from Amazon Brand - Solimo. Made from BPA-free and premium quality plastic, this chopper has sharp blades crafted from stainless steel that finely dice veggies within seconds. It is manually operated, easy to wash, and immensely handy!

Original Price: Rs.349 Offer Price: Rs.169 (as of 14/1/2023 10:35 IST) Buy on Amazon 7. Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Piece Aluminium Cookware Set Don't we all love it when we get great combinations in cookware sets? So, no more frantic searching at multiple places, because we bring you the ideal cookware set of tawa, kadhai, and fry-pan from the Amazon Brand - Solimo. Induction-friendly, non-stick coating, high temperature resistant, metallic finish, firm handles, and sleek design — check-check-and-check! Moreover, it is durable, long-lasting, and has a 1-year warranty! As if all that was not enough, you get to buy it at a special discount during this sale!

Original Price: Rs.2200 Offer Price: Rs.1099 (as of 14/1/2023 10:35 IST) Buy on Amazon 8. Solimo Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker With the number of impurities found in the marketed food items, isn't it better to prepare food at home as much as possible? So, what if it is Chinese food you desire? From pasta and noodles to sevai and chakli, this noodle maker from the Amazon Brand - Solimo is the solution to all your continental cravings. It is made from stainless steel material and has 15 sieves to help create interesting shapes Additionally, it comes with 6 extra nozzles to decorate your cakes or muffins. You can even use it to gulp down the delectable icing (though we would advise against doing that)!

Original Price: Rs.6145 Offer Price: Rs.1999 (as of 14/1/2023 10:35 IST) Buy on Amazon 10. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop This 1800-watt induction by Stovekraft Pigeon is one the best kitchen essentials to own, especially if you are a bachelor living away from home. You can also buy it as an additional cooking appliance in case you ever run out of gas and need to cook urgently. This induction comes with a high-temperature resistance, making it immensely durable while cooking. Moreover, it has a timer, which will prevent your food from getting burnt or overcooked - not to forget no spilling of boiling milk! Although it operates on electricity with a 1.3-meter cord, it has an in-built energy-saving technology that makes it super eco-friendly.