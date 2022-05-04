Amazon Sale: Upto 70 percent off on smartwatches that you shouldn’t miss out on this summer

Amazon Sale is back with a bang and this summer we are all ready to go on a shopping spree. From makeup products to cute dresses, grab them all at slashed prices from this greatest digital sale event. Amazon Summer Sale offers up to 70 percent off on smartwatches. So if you have been planning on buying one, now is the right time! Smartwatches will also be a great gifting option for your mom, dad or siblings and friends.

Here are 7 smartwatches from Amazon Sale:

Grab the chicest smartwatches at irresistible prices from the curated list below.

1. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 SpO2 Full Touch Smartwatch

This stylish smartwatch from Amazon Summer Sale lets you track your heart rate on the go. It is Sweat and water-resistant at its best and a perfect choice if you love to walk in rain with your watch on. With a honeycomb menu, the user can land on any activity with just one swipe and one tap.

Price: Rs 1499

Buy Now

2. boAt Xtend Smartwatch

We all love boAt gadgets for their indomitable quality and sleek design. This smartwatch with Alexa built-in voice assistant sets reminders, and alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command!

Price: Rs 2299

Buy Now

3. Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smartwatch

Automatically monitor your blood oxygen, and real-time heart rate, and provide a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality with this modern smartwatch that will take care of as good as your mom. It features 8 sports modes and a battery backup of 10 days.

Price: Rs 1699

Buy Now

4. boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch

Another boAt variant comes with a round dial that sports a complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control. It features 10 active sports modes which include running, walking, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, skipping and swimming.

Price: Rs 1899

Buy Now

5. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max comes with a special 1.5" full touch screen that supports a complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control. The smartwatch supports tracking of 20 sports, not even a single sweat gone waste!

Price: Rs 1899

Buy Now

6. Realme Smartwatch

The best thing about this smartwatch is that it is equipped with a large colour touchscreen that adapts its brightness to the surroundings. With just 2 hours of charge, it delivers an astonishing 15 days of continuous battery life, thanks to its energy-efficient battery.

Price: Rs 1899

Buy Now

7. AJO Store Smartwatch

Looking for something more affordable but have all the qualities and features of an ultra-smart watch? Here’s the one! Track steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes, you can check daily activity and time with this watch.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

Grab these stylish smartwatches right from the Amazon sale and slay in style these summer days. Going to parties, appearing for an interview or exam or planning for a beach vacation, these smartwatches can be your best buddy to help you look and feel better.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

16 Necklaces for women

15 Best laptop backpacks

8 Scented perfume oils

14 Nail care tips and techniques

Backpack for women

Pink shoes

Best digital watches for men and women

Amazon Sale: Chic loafers for women

Amazon Sale: Denim skirts

Amazon Sale: Top 8 kakadu plum infused face serums

White shoes for sneakerheads

Also Read: 7 Foundation sticks to ensure your foundation blends with your skin seamlessly