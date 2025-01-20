Beyoncé And JLo’s Trusted Skincare Expert Dr. Lancer Reveals Sea Moss Benefits for Glowing Skin

World-renowned celebrity dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, has offered his valuable insights and guidance to Hollywood’s A-listers like Beyonce, Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams, Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Allison Janney, and Ryan Seacrest. As a trusted expert behind the celebrities’ lustrous skin and glowing complexions, Dr. Lancer’s approach combines modest scientific research with everyday solutions.

In the beauty world, where optimum skin health is paramount, he emphasizes the importance of nourishing your skin from within. Uncover the superfoods Dr. Lancer swears by for radiant and healthy skin vitality.

Dr. Harold Lancer Reveals the Amazing Benefits of Sea Moss

Renowned for its high vitamin and mineral content, sea moss has become a viral sensation. Also known as Irish moss or red seaweed, it’s a type of seaweed that thrives year-round in coastal waters and estuaries. Scientifically named Chondrus crispus, it shares similarities with other edible seaweeds like nori, kelp, wakame, and kombu.

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, essential minerals, and vitamins, this ocean-derived plant is frequently featured in skincare products. Known for its ability to enhance collagen production, sea moss is not just beneficial topically but offers incredible benefits for your skin from the inside out.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Found in herbal potions and ingestible products like capsules and elixirs, sea moss, like other aquatic plants, is widely utilized both on the skin and as part of a diet. Known for its potent concentration of minerals and vitamins, it plays a significant role in enhancing skin elasticity.

Advertisement

According to the New York Times, this spiny sea vegetable is packed with nutrients such as folate, vitamin K, vitamin B, iron, iodine, magnesium, zinc, and calcium. It gained widespread attention and celebrity endorsements, with Kim Kardashian revealing her love for sea moss smoothies as part of her daily routine. Having said that, Skai Jackson, the former Disney Channel actress, reportedly consumes it every day.

Now, let’s explore another skincare gem from Dr. Lancer’s treasure trove of secrets for achieving radiant and healthy skin.

Dr. Lancer’s Comforting Hot Coco Recipe

The secret ingredient in Dr. Lancer’s cocoa recipe is bone broth, packed with natural collagen that enhances skin elasticity. According to the dermatologist, it also nourishes your skin, hair, and nails, boosting hydration levels and reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Here’s how to make it at home:

2 tablespoons of organic cacao powder, rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, and polyphenols

1 cup of hot bone broth

1 cup of milk (your choice)

Honey or maple syrup to taste

A pinch of cinnamon

Advertisement

And voilà! Your drink is ready!

Dr. Lancer, the derm-to-the-stars, proves that achieving your dream skin can be as simple as incorporating natural ingredients into your diet. With his insights on the buzzworthy sea moss and his comforting cocoa recipe, you can embrace a radiant, lit-from-within glow. Treat yourself to these two elixirs—sea moss and cocoa—and unlock the secret to your glowing complexion.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by British Vogue, The Hollywood Reporter, and The New York Times. In some cases, celebrities or their teams provide their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Also Read: Shakira’s Trainer Anna Kaiser Shares Her Blue Moves Smoothie for a Morning Boost

CREDITS: British Vogue, The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times