Why Cutting Calories Isn’t Always the Answer, According to Blake Lively’s Trainer

For over two decades, fitness trainer Don Saladino has worked with Hollywood A-listers, athletes, musicians, business executives, and clients from all walks of life. Through tailored training sessions, fitness programs, retreats, and nutritional coaching, he inspires individuals to reach their full potential. Saladino is the mastermind behind the enviable physiques of stars like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway.

Nothing brings Don Saladino more joy than watching his clients achieve their health and wellness goals. One of his latest tips? Stop obsessing over calorie counts and focus on getting more sleep. Through his social media, Saladino busts common myths about cutting calories. Here’s everything you need to know!

Coach Saladino's Approach to Sustainable Fitness And Caloric Balance

The celebrity trainer is also an educator and keynote speaker specializing in health, fitness, and entrepreneurship. As a trusted advisor, he strives to promote and support a healthy lifestyle for everyone.

To help clients stay in shape, Saladino tailors workouts and pairs them with balanced nutrition. He designs fitness plans to meet the specific needs of his clients, ensuring they stay fit and fabulous. However, what truly concerns him are the myths surrounding calorie intake and the idea of giving up delicious foods.

Determined to dispel these misconceptions, the fitness expert encourages people to enjoy more food without obsessing over the number on the scale. According to Saladino, increasing nutritious calorie intake is essential for maintaining energy and activity levels.

Saladino said in his Instagram video, “Sometimes eating clean isn’t enough”. One common mistake people make after indulging in cheat meals over the weekend is switching to a completely clean diet the following week. Since your body already has stored carbohydrates and glycogen, this sudden shift can leave you feeling flat, with low energy levels and a disrupted sleep cycle. Why? Your body is craving calories!

After engaging in training sessions or activities like running, it’s essential to increase your calorie intake. By doing so, your body can recover, appearing fuller, tighter, and more energized. To further boost energy, focus on consuming wholesome, nutritious calories that fuel your body effectively.

Don Saladino’s Celebrity Training Journey: Quick Highlights

Don Saladino Trained It Ends With Us Star, Blake Lively

Saladino created Blake’s workouts to help her build lean muscle and burn fat, while also improving her strength and endurance. Her routine spanned six weeks, with workouts five days a week, each focusing on different aspects of fitness.

Don Saladino Take on Coaching Ryan Reynolds

Don curated a workout program for Ryan Reynolds, the Canadian-American actor, and producer to help him focus on building a “performance physique”.

What’s truly admirable is Saladino’s ability to tailor workouts to each client’s unique needs and goals. Whether it’s fat loss, weight loss, or muscle growth, he has a solution for everyone. Additionally, he emphasizes the importance of understanding the right approach to calorie cutting, ensuring that clients stay energized and fueled while working toward their fitness goals.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by E!News, Donsaladino.com, and Women’s Health. In some cases, celebrities or their teams provide input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com .

CREDITS: E!News, Donsaladino.com, and Women’s Health