Bring Joy to the World by Revisiting the Melodious History of Christmas Carols

Tis that time of the year when we curl up in the coziest PJs, make the warmest cup of cocoa and ponder deep into the silent night.

The countdown to Christmas has already begun and little kiddies everywhere are trying to dash through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields, and laughing all the way! The onset of the holiday season brings in so much joy, happiness, gifts, and merriment. But the curtains can't be brought down until the caroling begins.

Christmas carols and music primarily tell the tale of Jesus' birth, the Three Kings, and the First Noel. But we're certain you must have wondered about the origination of Christmas music. Here's your A-Z guide on Christmas carols, and music that will get you to jingle your way to December 25.

Origin of Christmas Carols And Music

Often addressed as the backbone of Christmas celebrations, caroling began around the 14th century. Before Jesus’ birth, merry songs were sung midwinter to keep the spirits high along with dances and plays among other festivities. Formerly known as Pagan songs, these Winter Solstice celebrations usually took place on the shortest day of the year, falling on December 22.

Christmas, the day of the birth of Jesus reportedly fell around the same time as the solstice. Christianity spread across Europe between the 4th to 14th centuries and the first carols were produced by the followers of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Initially, carols were written and sung in Latin that couldn't be understood by normal people. This changed in 1223 with St Francis who began the tradition of Nativity Plays in Italy where they sang songs whilst telling the story. Although the chorus was in Latin, most of the lyrics were in other languages allowing people to join in. Hence began the tradition of singing and caroling together.

Soon after, caroling became synonymous with Christmas. As per 129, Roman Bishop, a song called Angel's Hymn became an integral part of the celebrations in Rome. After that, numerous people across Europe began composing songs to write carols and enhance the celebrations.

Unlike the 21st century, carols were initially associated with a season - summer carols, fall carols, etc. With Christmas becoming the most important festival for Christians, the other carol celebrations eventually faded out.

Carols gained momentum after the Reformation period with not just Catholic but Protestant churches gaining prominence. Celebrated reformer Martin Luther also authored carols. For the unversed, Away in a Manger was reportedly penned by Luther, despite numerous debates.

Famous Christmas Carol Traditions

Christmas Carols of The United States of America

Some of the most famous Christmas music to come out of the USA continues to be global favorite Jingle Bells, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Silent Night, and Joy to the World. Apart from caroling at the church, families gather at their homes on Christmas Eve, sing the famous hymns together, and welcome their favorite holiday with a countdown.

Christmas Carols of Poland

The tradition of caroling in Poland dates back to the 15th century. Not just that, unlike other countries, caroling continues until February 2, celebrated by Western Christians as the Feast of the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple.

Christmas Carols in Italy

The celebrations of Christmas begin around December 8, the Day of Immaculate Conception. Some Italian towns play traditional music on zampognari aka bagpipe players. Kids often dress up as little shepherds and perform Christmas carols in exchange for money or sweets. Similar to Halloween, families take their kids to an evening mass followed by going door to door to perform.

Christmas Carols of Australia

Countries situated in the Southern Hemisphere including Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa celebrate the festival in their summer months. They enjoy the tradition of ‘Carols by Candlelight’, a concert held outdoors. These concerts are held across the country during the days leading up to Christmas. People gather and sing carols, perform, dance, and enjoy the festive nights. People in the audience hold candles up to mark the occasion.

Most Famous Christmas Carols

Jingle Bells

One of the most popular carols, this song is introduced to kids around the globe in school. It's the one song that instantly brings joy and merriment.

Jingle Bell Rock

Not a traditional carol, but this continues to be one of the most popular Christmas songs. Sung in 1957 by Bobby Helms, this peppy number is the best to get the party started.

Silent Night

This soulful memory melodiously narrates the night Jesus was born. The gentle cords with the beautiful lyrics are a sweet ode to the celebrations. Originally written in German in 1818, this beautiful carol was translated in 1859. During the Christmas truce of World War I in 1941, this carol was sung in English and German simultaneously.

Joy to the World

Get into the spirit of Christmas with this peppy, upbeat song that will instantly get you grooving. This happy song was written in 1719 by English minister Isaac Watts. The lyrics are a Christian reinterpretation of Psalm 98.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

The days leading up to Christmas demand you to sing this happy song that gets even little kids very excited. This melody is mostly sung when families and kids gear up to decorate their Christmas tree. It is also taught in schools to encourage caroling from early on.

O Come All Ye Faithful

It's believed that it was either King John IV or Portugal and John Francis were the masterminds behind this hymn. One of the most famous carols, this popular tune also made it to the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Coventry Carol

The heartfelt lyrics of this carol date back to the Massacre of the Innocents by King Herod. In an attempt to ensure the death of baby Jesus, he ordered the death of all baby boys under the age of 2 in Bethlehem. This carol dates back to 16th-century England.

CONCLUSION

Nothing brings you into the mood of Christmas like caroling does. Each carol holds a special reference to the night that Jesus was born. Relive the tale with peppy beats and heartwarming lyrics this year. And now that you know all about the history of caroling, this year’s Christmas celebrations are going to be all the more special.

Christmas isn’t just about receiving and giving gifts. It is all about the coming together of all your loved ones, exchanging memories, giggles, love, and lots of delicious food. Gather all your near and dear ones to make gingerbread and cookies from scratch; drink a few glasses of eggnog and a side of yule’s log because tis the season to be jolly, Fa La La La La La.