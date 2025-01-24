Rihanna, Meghan Markle, And Other Stars’ Most Expensive Watches Revealed!

Timeless refinement, sophistication, and glamor – that’s what makes luxury watches the ultimate status symbol among celebrities. From red-carpet events to casual outings and lavish celebrations, Hollywood stars like Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman, and Kate Middleton have been spotted showcasing their exquisite timepieces. Their stunning collections of high-end watches elevate their bold style. More than just fashion accessories, these watches embody status and personal flair.

Here’s a curated list of the most remarkable timepieces worn by your favorite Hollywood stars.

7 Times Rihanna, Meghan Markle, and Other Megastars Flaunted Their Love for Luxury Watches

1. Rihanna’s Love Affair with Rolex

For Rihanna, one watch has been her go-to companion: the Rolex Day-Date II. What makes it so iconic and timeless? Its elegant Roman numerals and gold case! Plus, it displays both the date and the day. Whether she’s at a casual outing or a glamorous gala, Rihanna and her Rolex are practically inseparable. This waterproof chronometer is the second most expensive watch in Rolex’s lineup, with an average price tag of around $30,000.

2. John Mayer’s Collaboration with Casio G-Shock

John Mayer, the legendary American guitarist, is a big fan of the Casio G-Shock, a perfect mix of technical brilliance and stylish design. With its cool blue straps, minimal accents, and sleek appeal, it’s a tough, no-nonsense timepiece. Mayer has even worked on a trilogy of limited-edition watches with Ed Sheeran and others, but his favorite remains the classic Casio G-Shock. Known for its durability and innovative features, this watch comes with an accessible price tag of around $100.

3. Meghan Markle Shines in Cartier Tank Française

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has often been seen wearing Cartier’s Tank watch, a design inspired by Britain’s military tanks from World War I. The all-gold version adds a pop of elegance to her chic all-white outfits. Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex has also been spotted wearing one of the Tanks once owned by the late Princess Diana. With its rich heritage, exceptional quality, and timeless appeal, the Tank watch comes with a price tag ranging from $10,200 to over $24,000.

4. Idris Elba Showcases Love for Brew Metric Watch

Idris Elba, the English actor and rapper, has a real love for high-end watches. From Gucci’s luxurious timepieces to the Brew Metric, the Hijack star is a true watch enthusiast and has been spotted wearing several standout pieces. His collection includes both laid-back options and a stunning diamond-studded tourbillon. One of his favorites, featuring blended steel, brushed details, and classic industrial design, is the Brew Metric, priced at an accessible $475.

5. Kate Middleton’s Loyalty Toward Cartier Ballon Bleu

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has been a devoted fan of Cartier’s Ballon Bleu timepieces since the early 2010s. With its Roman numeral face and signature cabochon crown tucked under a sterling silver protector, the watch is easy to spot on her wrist. Introduced by Cartier in 2007, the Ballon Bleu has become a symbol of luxury, with prices ranging from $2,500 to a staggering $250,000.

6. Michelle Yeoh Opts for Richard Mille

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh is truly a watch connoisseur with Richar Milli timepiece being one of her favorite picks. The Oscar-winning actress holds a collection of less dainty and more utilitarian watches. One of her most prized possessions is Richard Mill, the boutique Swiss watchmaker renowned for manufacturing lightweight watches. With exceptional technical innovation and fine watchmaking, the watch costs around $200,000.

7. Nicole Kidman’s Love for the Omega De Ville Shines Bright

Nicole Kidman, as an ambassador for Omega, naturally gravitates toward showcasing its stunning timepieces. So, what makes the De Ville one of her favorites? Launched in the 1960s, it was Omega’s first design crafted as a ‘dress watch,’ perfect for special occasions. It’s also the 6th most expensive collection in Omega’s lineup, with an average price of around £2,000.

From timeless classics to sleek modern designs, these celebrity-approved watches are true treasures. Each star on this list offers inspiration to elevate your accessory game with bold and unexpected choices. While these coveted watches with their avant-garde designs might come with a hefty price tag, their impact and undeniable appeal make them worth every penny.

