From Star Kitchens to Your Plate: 9 Hollywood Celeb Food Brands Making Waves

A few renowned celebrities have turned their passion for food into thriving brands for all the good reasons. One of them is to provide nutritious food options for all. From organic snacks and gourmet sauces to delectable sweet treats, popular Hollywood personalities have gone beyond the glitz and glam to serve their audience with the best of everything in the culinary world. Each food empire is driven by its proprietor’s personal experiences, reflecting a happy and healthy life.

Discover the list of top Hollywood celebrities and their revolutionizing food businesses, aiming to transform the culinary landscape.

9 Hollywood Celebrity Faces Behind the Flourishing Food Brands

1. Once Upon A Farm: Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner, the 52-year-old American actress, spent her childhood on a farm in West Virginia. Her passion for fresh, natural produce and wholesome food shines through her brand, ‘Once Upon A Farm’. The company produces kids’ food pouches using organic fruits and vegetables, making nutritious meals accessible to all children. In 2017, she co-founded the company alongside John Foraker, Cassandra Curtis, and Ari Raz, with the brand now available in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

2. SkinnyGirl: Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York City alum is also a chef, author, and proprietor of ‘Skinnygirl’, a food and lifestyle brand. She kickstarted her journey with cocktails and later introduced snacks, salad dressing, and popcorn. Through her empire, she focuses on providing sensible food choices and solutions with a good blend of flavor and flair.

3. Bongiovi Pasta Sauces: Jon Bon Jovi

Bongiovi Pasta Sauces, introduced by renowned American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi, aims to support the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. The brand honors Jon’s father, who mastered the art of creating delicious homemade pasta sauce and gained recognition for his skills. With recipes passed down from his Sicilian great-grandmother, Bongiovi Pasta Sauces has now evolved into a family-run business.

4. Food Stirs: Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a popular actress and a doting mother. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum is also a fabulous baker and enjoys her time in the kitchen. With her passion for baking, she founded ‘Food Stirs,’ which offers organic baking mixes and kits featuring fun themes like rainbow cake pops and movie night cupcakes.

5. This Saves Lives: Kristen Bell

‘This Saves Lives’ by Kristen Bell is a snack company intending to end childhood hunger. The Good Place actress discovered the effects of childhood malnutrition in Third World countries and started the business with co-stars Ryan Devlin and Todd Grinnell. The brand launched in 2013 has expanded beyond snack bars with product lines consisting of granola, oatmeal, and other kid’s snacks. For each bar sold, the company donates food to impoverished children in Haiti and South Africa. In 2022, the brand was acquired by GOOD Worldwide for approximately $5 million.

6. Uncle Steve’s Sauces: Steve Schirripa

Steve Schirripa has always had a passion for cooking, and for years, his friends have been urging him to sell his homemade arrabbiata sauce. The recipe passed down from his mother, who perfected the slow-cooked method, had been a family favorite. In 2014, Steve took the plunge and launched Uncle Steve’s Italian Specialties, offering a delicious line of organic pasta sauces that reflect his love for authentic, home-cooked flavors. The family-run business offers a spread of organic, gluten-free, and certified paleo sauces.

7. Sugarpova: Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova, a world-class athlete, is a big fan of sweet treats. In 2012, she ventured into the business world with her premium line of candy and chocolates. Sugarpova was born from her desire to cater to candy-loving consumers. Through her brand, the tennis star embraces her sweet side and encourages her audience to enjoy the fun of indulging in candies. The candy line features chocolates and gummies, available in 22 countries and sold through retail partners and online.

8. Patti’s Good Life Baked Goods: Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle is an 80-year-old American singer and actress who introduced her brand Patti’s Good Life Baked Goods in 2008. With a music career spanning over five decades, the Grammy Award winner was also renowned for her baking skills. In 1999 and 2015, she published two cookbooks with one containing the recipe of a sweet potato pie. A YouTube video of a fan singing its praises took the internet by storm and ultimately, Patti LaBelle’s pies available at the store were declared sold out.

9. Rock Your World Hot Sauce: Joe Perry

The lead guitarist for Aerosmith, Joe Perry got into the ‘Rock Your World Hot Sauce’ business in 2011. Tracing the origins of his sauce line to Boneyard Brew, it features fresh garlic, onions, and habaneros. Additionally, he has introduced two other sauces: Mango Peach Tango and Classic Barbecue Sauce.

These celebrities have ventured into a world beyond entertainment. They not only aim to satisfy their cravings but also tempt the tastebuds of the audience worldwide. Each of the brands is dedicated to meeting the needs of health-conscious consumers, with a strong commitment to transforming their daily diet and lifestyle.

CREDITS: Taste Of Home, The Hollywood Reporter, CNBC Make It