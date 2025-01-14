Kendall Jenner to Gene Simmons: 10 Celebrities Who Shocked Fans with Unexpected Culinary Skills

Cooking is fun until you turn the game over with your unique twist on the dish. While everyone has their preferences, it's rare for well-known celebrities to surprise fans with their food choices. Whether it’s their awkward cooking style or bizarre food combination, prominent figures from the entertainment industry had their viral moments that sparked conversations.

In this quick recap of sensational buzz, you will not only know your favorite star’s culinary side but also peek into their most unforgettable instances in the kitchen, leading to laughter and amazement. Join us as we dive into the food faux pas of celebrities and how they dealt with them.

10 Celebrities' Viral Recipes for Laughter

Kendall Jenner’s Unusual Cucumber Cutting Style

The 29-year-old American model, Kendall Jenner, left fans awestruck with her unusual cucumber-cutting skills in the May 2022 episode of The Kardashians. The star made headlines and was subject to online trolls and memes due to her lack of basic life skills. In the episode, she was seen holding the knife close to her fingers with her arms crossed over one another, leaving her hand at a weird angle.

Her iconic cucumber-cutting moment stirred conversations and sparked intense fan reactions. Her mother, Kris Jenner, suggested having their chef slice the cucumber for her, but she insisted on doing it herself. Kendall’s struggle while chopping the vegetable garnered attention and put her under the immediate glaze of the spotlight. Since the fan frenzy grew intense, she felt dejected.

Being the only Kardashian who has caused a stir over the internet with her food habits, her half-sister Khloé Kardashian tried to weigh down the backlash against Jenner through her Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Kim Kardashian And Her Phoney Ad Campaign

In June 2022, Kim Kardashian featured in a ‘Beyond Meat’ ad, sparking controversy for seemingly not eating the meals she was promoting. Her role as the Chief Taste Consultant at Beyond Meat was called into question. As a result, she debunked the video and uploaded a blooper on her social media handle. She was seen relishing a variety of the company’s products.

Michael Bublé And His Faux Pas with Corn Cob

The Canadian singer and songwriter was captured eating corn on the cob vertically during a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. As he took a bite from the top like it was an ice cream cone, netizens were quick to call out his amusing food faux pas.

The Sway With Me singer’s unconventional way of eating put him under the spotlight. Instead of the traditional eating method, he held the corn on each end and chomped away side to side. His corn-eating skills went viral in 2016, leaving his fandom intrigued about whether he ever ate it before. Some compared his eating style to a banana, whereas a few felt uncomfortable as he relished upon the cob like a rocket pop - a popsicle. The Grammy awardee later clapped back to trollers stating that how he ate his cob was nobody’s business.

Justin Beiber’s Spew Up Spaghetti And Milk on Stage

Back in 2012, Justin Beiber threw up spaghetti and milk on stage. He drank a big glass of milk before his performance and felt it about five songs in. While justifying the chundering, he emphasized that in Canada, people eat spaghetti and milk.

What led to nausea was his consumption of the Canadian delicacy ahead of his Arizona concert. The pop star also once ruined his first date by spilling pasta and meatballs all over his young self. However, in 2012, he hid his discomfort under the made-up Canadian culinary tradition.

Kourtney Kardashian Shakes Salad!

Kardashians' popular salad-shaking routine has revolutionized everyone’s salad game. On the June 2022 episode of The Kardashians, she also discussed her way of preparing salad — just shake it!

Selena Gomez Swears By Pickle Juice Popcorn

Selena Gomez's afternoon snack recipe stirred conversations around her eating choices. In a vintage clip from Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, she demonstrated her version of Texas-style popcorn. It includes a bag of unsalted popcorn, seasoned with salt and Tobasco sauce, and drizzled with pickle juice. The Only Murders in the Building star shakes it until well-coated.

Guy Fieri Prefers Sunny-side-up Pizza

Guy Fieri, the renowned celebrity chef, has traveled the globe tasting unique dishes on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. At one stop, a chef topped his pizza with an egg, but Fieri cautioned him against breaking the yolk.

Adrienne Bailon’s Incredible Tuna Fish Salad

In 2019, Adrienne Bailon, the American TV personality and singer shared a YouTube video of her preparing a tuna fish salad. She began with the basics like tuna, mayo, salt, and pepper, but what stunned the audience was her secret ingredient — lots of fruit punch. She mixed it with the fish and mayonnaise to create a thick, pink, tangy tuna soup. Later, she layered the incredible mixture onto white bread and dipped it into a glass of fruit punch again. Her recipe went viral due to her drizzling of Hawaiian Punch on top.

Chelsea Houska’s Savory-sweet Combination

Chelsea Houska, the TV personality hailing from South Dakota, insisted her followers try the Midwestern staple of eating a cinnamon bun alongside chili for an interesting savory-sweet combination. The Teen Mom 2 star’s recipe knocked out her fans.

Gene Simmons Likes Ice Cubes on Cereals

Everyone prefers cereals with milk or normally dry but Gene Simmons, the 75-year-old American musician, enjoys his bowl of cereals with ice cubes. In 2020, the rockstar tweeted about this quirky food combination, sparking a flood of hilarious comments and reactions from fans.

These top celebrities have certainly given us memorable food faux pas that highlight their unique skills and tastes. Whether sparking debates on food etiquette or showcasing their kitchen mishaps, they've become viral sensations. Looking back at their quirky food moments, it's clear that cooking is a blend of joy and chaos.

