15 Celebrities Share Their Go-to Nutritious Breakfasts And Morning Meals

Breakfast is the most important meal to start your day right. And, there’s no better way than to take cues from your favorite celebrities who always begin their day with a little flair. Be it a bowl of cereal, on-the-go coffee, smoothie bowls, or ‘eggcellent’ gourmet omelets, their quick, easy, and healthy breakfast picks inspire you to revise your morning meals for the good.

Roll your eyes over to peek into the morning routines of the top 15 celebrities, revealing what fuels them for the day ahead. Sit back and take notes to start your day like a star.

15 Celebrities’ Breakfast Habits That’ll Inspire You

1. Kristin Cavallari Opts for Smoothie, Eggs, Or Espresso Overnight Oats

Kristin Cavallari's favorite meal of the day is breakfast. During weekdays, she prefers smoothies, eggs, or espresso overnight oats. At times, the American TV personality and fashion designer prepares her little egg bowl of scrambled eggs, avocado, soft goat cheese, and spinach with some hot sauce. Over the weekends, when she has enough time, she relishes a hearty breakfast, such as a lox bagel breakfast bowl.

2. Ariana Grande Kickstarts Her Day With Oatmeal And Fruits

Ariana Grande turned vegan in 2013 and reportedly follows a Japanese macrobiotic diet. The American singer, songwriter, and actress revealed that she is a big fan of oatmeal, blueberries, strawberries, and other fruits. She religiously follows her diet throughout the day and for breakfast, she prepares her acai bowls or enjoys oatmeal with fruits.

3. Rihanna’s Source of Protein Is Eggs

Rihanna’s Jamaican-born personal chef Debbie Solomon publicly revealed that the popular personality gets her source of protein from eggs. Her breakfast consists of four hard-boiled eggs, a mix of berries, and toast without the crust.

4. Reese Witherspoon Treats Herself to a Green Breakfast Smoothie

The American actress and film producer, Reese Witherspoon has been consuming the same green breakfast smoothie for nine years. The bowl contains 2 heads of romaine lettuce, ½ cup spinach, ½ cup coconut water, 1 whole apple, banana, pear, and lemon. The star eats her morning meal around 10 or 11 a.m. and she doesn’t crave anything until 1.pm.

5. Kaley Cuoco Kicks Off Her Day with a Classic Peanut Butter Toast

Kaley Cuoco takes great delight in enjoying peanut butter spread on toast for breakfast. She is a pescatarian and loves keeping her morning meal simple, and short, yet satisfying.

6. Chrissy Teigen Makes ‘Egg-cellent’ Choices

Chrissy Teigen, the renowned American model, disclosed that she consumes two eggs, turkey bacon, or pork sausage, sliced avocado, and grilled tomatoes in her morning meal.

7. Gabrielle Union Enjoys Whole-wheat Oatmeal Pancakes for Breakfast

Gabrielle Union’s chef revealed that one of the meals that the actress approves of is whole-wheat oatmeal hotcakes with blueberries, banana-toasted almonds, and chocolate hemp seeds. When on a vacation, she opts for a seasonal fruit platter.

8. Antoni Porowski Enjoys a Mix of Supplements, Coffee, And Smoothie

Antoni, the “Queer Eye” Chef, once revealed that he typically consumes his first meal at noon. After waking up at 7 a.m., he sips his coffee with oat milk, followed by supplements and vitamins. While spilling the beans about his not-so-breakfast meal, he referred to it as his noon-time smoothie packed with frozen banana, about a teaspoon of cinnamon, two tablespoons of almond butter, protein powder, a healthy serving of almond milk, and a few ice cubes.

9. Ashley Graham Vouches for Green Juice

Ashley’s favorite morning blend is her green juice which consists of kale, lemon, ginger, beets, apple, and parsley. She strongly believes that a green juice a day keeps the doctor away.

10. Justin Timberlake Starts His Day with Two Breakfasts

Justin Timberlake, the American singer-songwriter and record producer, is a fan of morning workouts. Before he heads to the gym, he binges upon waffles with flaxseeds and almond butter and a scrambled egg. On the other hand, his post-workout meal includes a hard-boiled egg or protein shake.

11. Jenna Dewan Swears by Green Smoothie

It has been a decade since the dancer/actress switched to veganism. Through her YouTube channel, she lets her fans know about her typical breakfast meal which consists of a smoothie made of cod liver oil, black sesame seeds, coriander, parsley, or spirulina. She believes that a green smoothie is a good source of fiber to start the day with.

12. Chef Bobby Flay’s Go-to is Yogurt with Berries

In one of the interviews, Chef Bobby Flay revealed what his first meal of the day looks like. It is Greek yogurt with fresh berries and honey or pomegranate molasses. His version of the smoothie is quite simple and delicious.

13. Jennifer Aniston Enjoys Over-easy Eggs with Just the Right Amount of Yolk

The Friends star, Jennifer Aniston has tried a couple of fad diets like the grapefruit diet in the past, however, she prefers her diet to be sustainable and healthy. Her favorite breakfast meal is warm lemon water, followed by a shake of avocado and eggs. At times, she opts for a smoothie made of bananas, cherries, a protein powder of some sort, almonds, and cacao powder.

14. Idris Elba Cooks Himself a Toast

Idris Elba, the English actor and rapper, enjoys a simple breakfast. His usual choices include healthy cereal and eggs, and occasionally, he makes himself toast.

15. Zoe Saldana Is a Big Fan of Avocado Toast

Zoe Saldana, the 46-year-old actress, enjoys getting creative with eggs. However, in 2015, she expressed her love for toast loaded with mashed Avocado and sliced tomatoes.

From omelets to overnight oats, the breakfast choices of these celebrities are both healthy and nutritious. Each meal highlights how a thoughtful breakfast choice can set a positive tone for the day. Whether it’s loading up on greens or indulging in a protein-packed dish, breakfast can be both simple and satisfying. Take inspiration from these remarkable personalities and enjoy every bite while fueling your body with the nourishment it deserves.

