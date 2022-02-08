Chocolate Day 2022: Chocolate bouquets and hampers under Rs 1999 for your girlfriend who’s obsessed with sweet

Chocolate Day is celebrated on the third day of Valentines week when couples gift each other the sweetness of life with chocolates. It's also the day where the bitter-sweet journey of your romantic tale is relieved by taking the nostalgic route while indulging in some chocolatey treat. Dear men, no matter if you have forgotten to treat your girlfriend on rose day and propose day, just don't forget chocolate day because it's as special as Valentine’s day itself. So show up with a box of chocolates at her doorsteps and make the most of her day. Here are some wonderful options for you to gift her!

Chocolate bouquet

This beautifully decorated bouquet of Kitkat chocolates is a wonderful option to get her excited for the day. It also comes with a lovely red greeting card wherein you can add in your romantic messages to her and also a cute little teddy toy adorned with roses.

Price: Rs 869

Buy Now

Chocolate Basket

An assorted box of chocolates and sweets will be a mature and thoughtful option for your girlfriend who likes everything with a formal touch. This box is also an ideal gift to impress her parents. It contains a Belgian bar, cookies tin, bottle jelly and 1 bottle of exotic dried fruit mix.

Price: Rs 1899

Buy Now

Bouquet Of Assorted Chocolates

Bring on that celebratory vibes with these assorted chocolate bouquets that are skillfully arranged like a spectrum. This is surely going to make her feel more special and loved. We bet she is going to think of you with every bit of these chocolates.

Price: Rs 1045

Buy Now

Dairy Milk Bouquet

Is your girlfriend obsessed with Cadbury’s Dairy Milk? She is sure to jump up and down in joy if you gift her this bouquet of chocolates which consists of 50 chocolates neatly arranged in a cascading shape that gives it a premium feel.

Price: Rs 1745

Buy Now

Valentine’s Chocolate Gift Tray

This Valentine’s special gift tray consists of 2 bars of premium chocolate, strawberry and cherry dragees, choco coated almonds in a jute potli and a card. The packaging of this lovely box itself eludes romantic vibes and is a perfect gift for your lady love.

Price: Rs 1575

Buy Now

Fruity Dragees and Chocolates Gift Pack

In beautiful colours that will entice your taste buds and bind you together with the taste of heaven, this gift hamper is a delicate and intimate product of savoury featuring smooth and premium brown bars of love. Quite a different fruity taste that’ll give you a different ‘oh-so-wow’ experience.

Price: Rs 845

Buy Now

Chocolates and Cookies

This hamper is a winning choice to make her fall in love with you all over again. It includes 8 everlasting red roses, 2 bars of premium smooth chocolate and heart-shaped crunchy cookies with colourful icing. A wonderful gift hamper to fill her heart and stomach.

Price: Rs 1295

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Chocolate Day 2022: 8 Chocolate infused skincare products that you can gift your wife