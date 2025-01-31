Unveiling the Costliest Watches Owned by Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, And More Bollywood Stars

Watches are timeless accessories that transcend the limits of trends or aesthetics. With their exquisite craftsmanship, finesse, functionality, avant-garde designs, and high-end value, luxury watches are a league of their own. Vintage or contemporary, with the perfect watch, you can elevate the most boring outfit. They are often regarded as status symbols among celebrities, and there are some brands in which they put their complete trust. They make a statement with their choice of timepieces that leave a lasting impression. Explore these superstar’s trusted watches that add the perfect oomph to their LOTD.

A Sneak Peek Into Bollywood Celebrities’ Luxury Watch Collections

Ranveer Singh’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 26584OR

Ranveer Singh is one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is celebrated for his unique and out-of-the-box style. At the wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Singh flaunted the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 26584OR “Luminary Edition”. This watch was specifically handpicked by Anant for his groomsmen. The 18k timepiece features a rose gold dial and black sub-dials. The watch comes with a hefty price tag of ₹2 Crore.

Salman Khan’s Rolex Rainbow Daytona

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s superstars, has quite an extravagant watch collection. One of his most prized possessions is the Rolex Rainbow Daytona watch. He was spotted wearing this timeless masterpiece at the Big Boss 18 sets. The stunning piece of ornament is made of 18k Everose gold. It is sure to catch the eyes with its gorgeous visuals, reminiscent of the hues of a rainbow. Its estimated ₹4 Crore value is perfectly in tune with its meticulous craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Diljit’s Customised Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Diljit Dosanjh turned heads with his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding (41mm) watch. The stunning piece boasts a stainless steel bracelet, 18k rose gold bezel, and rose gold hands, complementing its icy silver dial. This showstopper, priced at ₹1.2 Crore, perfectly matched his charismatic presence and style.

Sunny Deol’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Self-winding Chronograph

Sunny Deol's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Self-winding Chronograph, worn during his appearance on Koffee with Karan, is a striking piece valued at over Rs 1.3 crore. Crafted in 18k rose gold, it features a Méga Tapisserie dial with a guilloche pattern and a blue Ruthenium finish. With its large 42mm size, this watch stands out with its bold design and functionality, including a 50-hour power reserve and self-winding chronograph movement. This luxury timepiece is a true statement of elegance and success.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s Richard Mille RM052

During the celebrations of his team’s win at Chenna’s M Chidambaram Stadium, Bollywood’s King Khan was seen with the gorgeous Richard Mille RM052 Titanium Skull. The most striking feature of the limited edition watch is a 3D skull scrupulously crafted with grade 5 titanium. There exist only 15 of them in the entire world and they come with a heavy price tag of ₹5.75 Crore.

Akshay Khan’s Bulgari Octo Finissimo

Akshay Kumar’s go-to watch, worn at numerous public events, is the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ref no. 102713. This timepiece is bound to capture everyone’s attention with its ultra-thin, stylish design. The sandblasted finish and all-silver aesthetic—from the dial case to the bracelet—give it a sleek, futuristic look. Its titanium dial is the most striking feature, complemented by its self-winding movement. This remarkable piece is priced at ₹15,51,000 on Bulgari’s official website.

Advertisement

These premium luxury watches bring a touch of elegance and flair to the hottest Bolly celebrities. Whether at vacation getaways, red-carpet events, or intimate ceremonies, these timepieces have earned their place as trusted companions. More than just accessories, they elevate their wearers’ grace, becoming symbols of prestige. These watches are not just about telling time—they define luxury, style, and exclusivity.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by GQ India, Aaj Tak, IFL Watches, Siasat.com, and Kapoor Watch Co. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.