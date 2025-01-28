Inside Diljit Dosanjh’s Rs.172 Crore Fortune: Lavish Homes, Luxury Cars, And a Private Jet!

Diljit Dosanjh — the global sensation needs no formal introduction. The Punjabi singer and actor rules the music and film industry with his exceptional talent, electrifying performances, and enthralling Dil-Luminati tour. With a whopping net worth of Rs.172 crore, he, indeed, lives life king-size.

The singer’s staggering wealth and opulent possessions, including luxury cars, a private jet, and lavish empires, highlight his extravagant lifestyle. But do you know he earned just Rs.3000 as his first salary? Today, this multi-millionaire artist stands as a true testament to his unwavering determination, hard work, and unmatched success.

Join us as we take you on a tour of his extravagant world, offering you a sneak peek into his jaw-dropping net worth!

Inside Diljit Dosanjh’s Affluent Lifestyle, Possessions, And More!

The Nachh Diyan Alran Kuwariyan singer has been making waves with his captivating performances, appealing looks, and chart-topping hits. However, behind his stardom and on-stage glory lies a life of luxury.

Diljit comes from a humble Punjabi family. At 16, he began performing at local gurdwaras, and by the time he turned 18, he was performing at birthday parties, earning his first salary of Rs. 3000.

The Story Behind Diljit’s Private Jet

Today, the singer-actor owns his own private jet. While shooting for a Punjabi film, there were no flights available to reach the location, so the film producers arranged a private jet for him. He eventually ended up purchasing it. His luxurious aircraft is equipped with the latest amenities, stylish interiors, plush seats, wooden paneling, and in-flight entertainment.

Advertisement

Diljit’s Luxurious Residences

According to Livemint, Diljit owns a duplex in California and has a Rs.10 to 12 crore apartment in Khar, Mumbai, situated on the 12th floor of an exclusive skyscraper. In addition, he has a family home in Ludhiana and a large bungalow in Toronto.

As reported by Republic World, the superstar’s duplex in California features minimalistic designs with cream-colored walls and wooden flooring. Adorned with a teakwood entertainment center, his house is furnished with a six-seater table and features a spacious balcony, a small patio, a pool, and a stylish bar. Moreover, through his Instagram reels, fans can snatch a glimpse of his grand bungalow in Toronto, featuring glass walls and a pearly white kitchen.

Diljit’s Automobile Collection

The celebrated artist boasts an impressive collection of automobiles, including a Rs. 1.92 crore Porsche Cayenne, a Mercedes G63 AMG valued at Rs. 2.45 crore, a Porsche Panamera worth Rs. 1.89 crore, a Mitsubishi Pajero priced around Rs. 29 lakh, and a BMW 520D valued at Rs. 59.3 lakh.

Advertisement

Diljit’s Fashion Statements

The Jatt & Juliet 2 star’s style comes with a hefty price tag. He’s often seen wearing a Gucci lion-head pendant adorned with faux pearls and crystal detailing, which is priced at around Rs. 1,48,404. In addition, he owns a Balenciaga jacket worth around Rs. 1,13,000, Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost sneakers valued at Rs. 5 lakhs, and a black wool lamb sweater by Gucci costing Rs. 1.35 lakh. Whether it's his brown gold Versace shoes priced at Rs. 68,000 or Misbhv's black jacket with 'Blame It On My Youth' priced at Rs. 82,000, Diljit’s fashion choices clearly reflect his love for all things luxury.

From his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most successful artists, the Paggan Pochviyan Wale singer’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Over two decades, he has built a remarkable fortune that showcases his extraordinary success.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Hindustan Times, ET Now, Livemint, GQ, Times Now, Curly Tales, and Republic World. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Advertisement

Also Read: Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia’s Net Worth, Lifestyle, And Career Trajectory

CREDITS: Hindustan Times, ET Now, Livemint, GQ, Times Now, Curly Tales, Republic World