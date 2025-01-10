Inside Drashti Dhami’s Stunning Lifestyle, Net Worth, And Power-packed Career

Drashti Dhami has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. From her memorable TV debut in 2007 with Dill Mill Gayye to the acclaimed OTT success of Duranga, she has captivated audiences with her spellbinding performances and undeniable charisma. With numerous awards and accolades to her name, Drashti continues her effortless rise to stardom.

The Indian actress, model, and dancer rose to fame with her striking performances in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. The undisputed queen has evolved over the years as a fine actress and reportedly holds a net worth of Rs. 8 crores.

Close-up of Drashti Dhami’s Lifestyle

Hailing from a Gujarati family, Drashti prefers living a simple lifestyle. She resides in Mumbai with her husband, Neeraj Khemka, and their lovely daughter, Leela. As she shares a few glimpses of her daily life on social media, it is quite evident that the TV star has a classy home with modest decor. Her living room boasts monotone furnishings and lush indoor plants, creating a cozy yet refreshing vibe. Paired with a beautifully curated garden area, it’s clear that her love for nature runs deep.

Drashti’s Professional Pathway

Drashti kickstarted her career with Dill Mill Gayye, the Indian medical drama television series that aired on Star One from 2007 to 2009. Following her exceptional debut, she landed an Indian soap opera called Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi in 2010. Consequently, she starred as a lead actress in 2014’s Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Over the years, she grew as a fine actor, gaining appraisals from fans nationwide.

In 2013, her passion for dancing led her to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6. Cut to 2021, she announced her OTT debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Empire. Among her recent hits is Duranga, a romantic thriller that hit the bull's eye as a faithful adaptation of the Korean drama Flower of Evil.

Drashti And Her Enthralling Fashion Statements

Drashti’s stunning style choices always turn heads around. Be it thigh-high slits, deep necklines, or alluring sarees, she aces every look like a true fashion icon. She amps up her fashion quotient by sporting monotone ensembles as well as bold prints. With a perfect blend of elegance and sophistication, her style statements are worth taking cues from.

Drashti Dhami’s Personal Life

Born on January 10, 1985, Drashti embarked on her motherhood journey last year. Along with her husband of 9 years, she announced her pregnancy on June 14, 2024. Both of them got married on 21 February 2015.

Drashti Dhami’s journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to her charm and dedication. Her professional commitments and personal life as a mother exemplify resilience and grace. Undoubtedly, she stands out from the crowd in the realm of Indian Television and OTT platforms.

