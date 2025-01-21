Drew Barrymore Unveils Her List of Favorite Books, Get to Know Her Top 10 Literary Picks

Hailing from the Barrymore family of actors, Drew Barrymore has established herself as an iconic actress, influencer, businesswoman, and host. Renowned for her captivating looks, brilliant on-screen performances, and exceptional acting skills, she has also earned accolades as a celebrated author, with her books gracing the New York Times bestseller list. It is quite evident that the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial alum is an avid reader with a passion for literature. Her finest creations are Wildflower, Little Girl Lost, Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life, and Find It in Everything.

The star’s relentless pursuit of gaining and sharing knowledge sets her apart from the crowd. Here’s a quick glimpse of her favorite reads.

Inside Drew Barrymore’s Bookshelf: 10 Must-Reads

1. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Person Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz

This self-help book is her all-time favorite. The book emphasizes ancient Toltec teachings to help break free from life's limitations. Authored by Don Miguel, the book offers practical advice, valuable insights, and guidance on navigating life with purpose and clarity.

2. Still Life with Woodpecker by Tom Robbins

The 1980 novel by Tom Robbin is a romantic love story laced with poetic analogies. It narrates the heartwarming tale of an ambitious princess who wants to save the environment and an outlaw bomber. This unique post-modern fairy tale stands out with its quirky charm and vivid, delightful descriptions.

3. A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway

The 1929 novel by the legendary author Ernest Hemingway is a timeless romance that tugs at the heartstrings and might leave you in tears. Set against the Italian campaign of World War I, the heart-touching novel unfolds through the first-person account of Frederic Henry, an American lieutenant in the ambulance corps, who falls deeply in love with his nurse amidst the chaos of war. This deeply moving tale holds a special place in Drew Barrymore's heart, often moving her to tears with its raw emotion.

4. Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing

The lesson Barrymore learned from Alfred Lansing’s novel is that a leader must consider the personalities of others when guiding them. According to Barrymore, the author himself is a brilliant hero.

5. Franny and Zooey by J.D. Salinger

One book that took Barrymore by surprise is Franny and Zooey. The book focuses on siblings Franny and Zooey, the two youngest members of the Glass family. It beautifully illustrates how grief often comes from deep love and can prevent people from expressing their love for each other.

6. Holidays on Ice by David Sedaris

Drew highly recommends this book by David Sedaris to anyone feeling lonely during the holiday season. Packed with humor, the book is a delightful guide to finding joy. It’s an autobiographical and self-deprecating work, reflecting on Sedaris's family life and his middle-class upbringing in the suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina.

7. Women by Charles Bukowski

‘Women’ is a 1978 novel written by Charles Bukowski. The novel is semi-autobiographical and centered on Chinaski's later life, as a celebrated poet and writer, rather than his earlier portrayal as a struggling lowlife.

8. Full of Life by John Fante

Full of Life is a book that traces the journey of pregnancy and birth. It is a definitive biography of John Fante, an English and film studies professor navigating Joyce's shifting emotional states and her deepening interest in Roman Catholicism. Barrymore appreciates it for offering valuable insight into the perspective of the opposite sex.

9. Oh, The Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss

This book honors life's special milestones—from graduations to birthdays and more. It serves as a heartfelt reminder that every life is meaningful and rich in its unique way.

10. All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten by Robert Fulghum

Even as adults, we need to be encouraged to return to the basics. This favorite book of Barrymore consists of short essays exploring topics like life, childhood, love, sorrow, and death.

Whether you are seeking inspiration or looking for a breezy read, Drew Barrymore’s favorite books are indeed a treasure trove that you should explore. Through her list of books, you can gain profound lessons about life, love, and self-discovery. Wait no longer and kickstart your reading journey today.

