Embrace Christmas Festivities with 5 Movies That Tug Your Heartstrings

Make a big tub of popcorn, gather your loved ones, and seat yourself in the coziest blanket to watch the best movies this holiday season. Christmas celebrations don't just begin by lighting up your tree, but by shortlisting the best films to watch. But the question remains, which movies to watch? With so many movies released over decades, it's hard to narrow down the best films to watch. Not anymore!

Instead of watching films based on the filmmaker or actor, watch a film based on your emotions. Whether you're sad, happy, moody, or bored, there's a film for everyone. From the most famous film to the first-ever Christmas movie released, here's an option for everyone. Check out the 5 best Christmas movies you ought to watch.

First Ever Christmas Movie

Take a trip back to 1898 when the first Christmas movie was released. Titled Santa Claus, this two-minute film made it to the United Kingdom and marked the debut of actor Kris Kringle. The short film sheds light on the classic Santa tropes. It shows Santa coming down the chimney and leaving toys under the tree for kids. Directed by Albert Smith, the camera angles used by him were considered revolutionary.

Most Famous Christmas Movie

When you think of Christmas movies, the first one you want to watch is It's a Wonderful Life. Released in 1946. this supernatural drama is loosely based on Charles Dickens's novella A Christmas Carol. Its plot revolves around a man who has given up on his dream to help the community and those struggling with suicidal thoughts. Enter his guardian angel who shows the protagonist all the lives he has touched and what the world would be like if he didn't exist. Heartwarming and beautiful, this movie will surely make you believe that it is a Wonderful Life after all.

Most Whimsical Christmas Movie

We've often wondered what happens in the North Pole during Christmas. Running high on our imagination, The Polar Express gives you the most beautiful insight into how Santa and his elves prepare for the happiest holiday. Set in the 50s, a shy boy boards a train heading to the North Pole. He goes through numerous adventures during the train journey but things take a drastic turn when he realizes that Santa Claus isn't a fictional character but a reality. The climax of the movie will get you humming, dancing, and celebrating.

Most Nostalgic Christmas Movie

You can't celebrate Christmas until you binge-watch everyone's favorite movie Home Alone. The wild adventures of Kevin trying to save his home are brilliant. From decorating his Christmas tree to mischievously tricking the thieves, this movie is wholesome. The film was released in 1992 and it continues to be a cult-favorite movie.

Most Heartwarming Christmas Movie

Based on a well-known children's book, The Grinch is all about embracing festivities and togetherness. The unpleasant protagonist dislikes everything about the festival and is looking for a way to destroy it once and for all. He comes up with a scheme to ruin the festival but fate has other plans. It's heartwarming to watch how a misanthropic man does something extremely contrasting to his personality to save the town.

CONCLUSION

Watching a happy movie motivates you and puts you in a better mood. Sit back, relax, and enjoy these Christmas movies that feel like a warm hug. Whether it's The Grinch or Home Alone, Christmas celebrations can be most enjoyed only when you enjoy a few giggles with your family and loved ones.