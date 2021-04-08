10 Gadgets and accessories that you can never have enough

Technology has been invented to make our lives easier. Let's make the most of it with these gadgets and accessories that will make your life easy and efficient.

Now you can stay up-to-date with the ever-growing and always changing world of technology. You can upgrade your tech space and be in touch with the most recent creations in order to make your life even more efficient and easier. With the technology world being so vast, finding products that you actually require can get a little overwhelming, To help you out, we have done some research and put forth a list of 10 gadgets and accessories that you must add to your shopping cart right away!

Rapidotzz Protective Apple Airpods Case with KeyChain Clasp

This super funky airpods case is made from premium quality silicone material that will protect your airpods against bumps, drops and scratches. It features a professional charging port at the bottom so you can charge your airpods without removing them from the case. It is super easy to use and the keychain clasp makes it an even convenient option.

Price: Rs.399

Adjustable Cell Phone Stand for iPhone and Android

This cell phone stand is super convenient and provides a comfortable viewing angle. Crafted from aluminium with a modern silver finish, this stand is lightweight and durable. It also features rubber pads that will prevent your phone from slipping. You can now enjoy a comfortable and hands-free viewing experience.

Price: Rs.499

Mini Desktop Vacuum Desk Dust Cleaner

Now keep your office desk clean and tidy with this cute mini portable vacuum cleaner. It efficiently cleans dirt caused by erasers, the cigarette ash or dust on the office table. We all like to snack while we work, this vacuum cleaner will clean the tiniest dust particles and crumbs caused due to snacking. It can also be used to clean a cushion and the interiors of a car.

Price: Rs.641

iClever HS18 Over Ear Headphones with Microphone

Experience a premium music experience with these lightweight stereo headphones that are designed to provide a clear and balanced sound. The ultra-soft earmuffs and padded headband provide a comfortable listening experience even after long sessions of hearing. They reduce the surrounding noise and let you stay focused on what you are doing without causing damage to your ears.

Price: Rs.1699

Wireless Charging Station for Apple Products

If you are an Apple fan who owns almost all the Apple products, then you need to get this wireless charger that will enable super fast charging for all your Apple products like your phone, watch, airpods and even the Apple pencil. It features a Magnetic metal support plate that can be adjusted as per your preferred angle, and can also be folded. This product controls the temperature and is totally environmentally-friendly.

Price: Rs.2407

Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Now amplify all your experiences in your day-to-day lives with this wireless bluetooth speaker. It delivers loud, clear and sharp music and will take your entire listening experience to the next level. It offers 24 hours of playtime and is extremely compact and travel-friendly. It is available in four eye-catching colours and you can choose the one the suits you best.

Price: Rs.1090

Godrej Bluetooth Enabled Automatic Air Freshener Kit

Now your home will always feel flowery fresh with this smart air freshener. It is app-controlled and connects to the bluetooth on your phone. You can instantly spray or schedule a timing after which the freshener will automatically spray. Each refill unit guarantees 2200 air sprays and keeps the room fragrant and fresh all day long.

Price: Rs.680

House of Sensation Portable UV Sterilizer Box

With the current ongoing pandemic, it is very vital to ensure that all your belongings, including your gadgets are sanitised and secure. This UV sanitizer box will eliminate germs and bacteria from all your essentials like cell phones, earphones, airpods, toothbrushes, watches and keys. If you have a baby at home you can also sterilize pacifiers and toys in this box.

Price: Rs.999

Oral B Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

Cut down the dentist visits by keeping your teeth and gums healthy at home with this electric toothbrush. It removes plaque, surface stains and gently whitens your teeth. If you are brushing too hard, it alerts you and automatically reduces the brushing speed so that your gums are protected. It features a 2 minute timer which ensures that you have brushed the right amount of time.

Price: Rs.3779

PVO Portable Mini Movie Projector

Give yourself the breathtaking cinema-like experience anywhere you go with this mini movie projector. It can easily be connected to multiple media devices, such as TV boxes, laptops, desktop computers and digital cameras. It is extremely travel-friendly and can be easily carried around in your pocket. It is a much better option than watching movies on the phone or tab, as it does not strain your eyes much.

Price: Rs.3999

